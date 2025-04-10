Amajimbos put up a fight, but Morocco power through to U-17 Afcon semis

South Africa had their moments and held their own for most of the first hour, but ultimately battled to deal with Morocco’s pace and power upfront to run out 3-1 losers in their Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal on Thursday night.

Coach Vela Khumalo’s team had fought back to 1-1 at Stade El Bachir in Mohammédia, bucking predictions in a game where the two teams’ respective group campaigns seemed to heavily favour the fortunes of host nation.

After Ismail El Aoud put Morocco ahead in the 13th minute, the South Africans regrouped impressively and forced an equaliser by Kaizer Chiefs striker Neo Bohloko in the 54th.

However two goals in two minutes by Ziyad Baha in the 61st and 62nd minutes took the wind out of coach Vela Khumalo's South Africans' sails.