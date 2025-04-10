Soccer

Amajimbos put up a fight, but Morocco power through to U-17 Afcon semis

Coach Khumalo’s SA U-17s fight back to 1-1 in Mohammédia, but later capitulate to the hosts

10 April 2025 - 23:13
Marc Strydom Digital Sports Editor
Zakari El Khalfioui of Morocco is challenged by Kamohelo Mareletse of South Africa in their 2025 TotalEnergies Caf Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal at Stade El Bachir in Mohammedia, Morocco on Thursday night.
Image: Nabil Ramdani/BackpagePix

South Africa had their moments and held their own for most of the first hour, but ultimately battled to deal with Morocco’s pace and power upfront to run out 3-1 losers in their Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal on Thursday night.

Coach Vela Khumalo’s team had fought back to 1-1 at Stade El Bachir in Mohammédia, bucking predictions in a game where the two teams’ respective group campaigns seemed to heavily favour the fortunes of host nation.

After Ismail El Aoud put Morocco ahead in the 13th minute, the South Africans regrouped impressively and forced an equaliser by Kaizer Chiefs striker Neo Bohloko in the 54th.

However two goals in two minutes by Ziyad Baha in the 61st and 62nd minutes took the wind out of coach Vela Khumalo's South Africans' sails.

Morocco had sailed through Group A unbeaten, scoring eight unanswered goals in two wins and a draw. Amajimbos battled more in Group C, their best result of a 4-3 win against Egypt, fighting back from 3-1 down, being followed by a 0-0 draw against Cameroon and 2-0 defeat to Burkina Faso.

So the form book appeared against Khumalo's team. Despite this he predicted an upset, and the opening hour suggested his team might come through for the coach on his forecast.

Amajimbos came out fired up in he early exchanges but put themselves on the back foot when a poor pass across his area by defender Khayalethu Mzimela was intercepted by Baha. The striker back-heeled for Abdellah Ouazane to force a save from goalkeeper Lwandiso Radebe and El Aoud was on hand to hit home the rebound.

The South Africans edged play and had some strong chances until the break, notably when skilful Cape Town City prodigy Emile Witbooi turned Adam Alioui twice on the left of the box and shaped a strike over the bar in first-half added time.

Amajimbos equalised nine minutes after coming back from the change rooms.

Midfielder Teboho Mlangeni's distribution caused problems for Morocco and his ball over the top found Witbooi on the left to chip a cross that Bohloko expertly headed past keeper Chouaib Bellaarouch.

Within seven minutes Morocco regained the lead. Ilies Belmokhtar's cross from the left was chested by El Aoud then fed to Zaha next to him to drill past Radebe.

Almost immediately after the restart Ouazane drilled a hard, low pass from deep that eluded the feet of back-pedalling defender Liam Marthinus into the path of Zaha to complete his brace.

The North Africans closed out the last half-hour to reach the semifinals and send South Africa home.

'There's going to be a big upset': Khumalo on Amajimbos' quarterfinal against Morocco

‘We needed to push up and minimise the mistakes we’ve been making at the back and be a bit lethal.’
Sport
1 day ago

Amajimbos qualified for World Cup, 'it's mission accomplished': Khumalo

Coach asks SA to be more aggressive when they face formidable hosts Morocco in U-17 Afcon quarters.
Sport
3 days ago

Amajimbos seal U17 World Cup spot despite loss to Burkina Faso

Amajimbos have qualified for the World Cup, to be hosted by Qatar later this year, despite going down 2-0 to Burkina Faso in their last Under-17 ...
Sport
4 days ago

Overwhelming vote for Royal AM to be expelled from PSL

Club of tax-troubled owner Shauwn Mkhize to be booted out of the top flight.
Sport
8 hours ago

'My life will never be the same': Riveiro on his extraordinary time at Pirates

‘The reason we’re here is to try to do everything to put the club in the space Pirates deserve.’
Sport
10 hours ago

Instigators of Orlando brawl must be embarrassed: Pirates coach Riveiro

‘Our fans are a good example all around the world about how to have a good spirit.’
Sport
9 hours ago

Nabi confident battling Chiefs can stun Sundowns in Nedbank semis

‘If we lose this game, there’s no pressure. Each game we play has pressure, but I'm here to follow the process.’
Sport
5 hours ago
