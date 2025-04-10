Flick urges Barcelona to keep focus after thrashing Dortmund

Barcelona thrashed visitors Borussia Dortmund 4-0 in their Champions League quarterfinal first leg on Wednesday but their manager Hansi Flick was quick to silence suggestions his side had already booked their place in the semifinals.

Flick played down Barca's sizeable lead ahead of next week's return visit to Germany.

“No, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, we are definitely not qualified yet. You never know what's going to happen because football is just a crazy sport,” Flick told Movistar Plus after the first leg at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys in Barcelona.

“To advance we have to play in Dortmund like we did today, without making mistakes. We played very well and when you play like that you score goals, which is what happened.”

Undefeated since late December, treble-chasing Barca were once again boosted by brilliant performances of their attacking trio.