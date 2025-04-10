Nabi confident battling Chiefs can stun Sundowns in Nedbank semis

“If we lose this game, there's no pressure. Each game we play has pressure, but I'm here to follow the process. The first year [of the two] was for the process of building our team.

“When we try to build our team and we get an opportunity like this one [to win a cup], we'll try to win this trophy because it's for the fans and the board. We always play to win a trophy because we're in a big team, Kaizer Chiefs.

“Every season in every competition you play, you must win. But like I said, there's no pressure; we're following our process. When we discussed [the situation] with the board, we said we're in a process for two or three years to build our team.

“After three years, then we'll have our team that can compete in the Champions League, for the league, and for the other trophies.

“If we get the opportunity to win this trophy, it will be amazing for us. It will give us more confidence to play for the board and for the fans. For us and the players, it will be good, but if we don't win this trophy, we have to continue to work.”

Nabi was asked how realistic his hopes are of beating a team that has dominates Chiefs this season, including a 4-0 thumping when they ousted them from the Carling Knockout.