Soccer

Overwhelming vote for Royal AM to be expelled from PSL

Club of tax-troubled owner Shauwn Mkhize to be booted out of the top flight

10 April 2025 - 16:02
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Royal AM owner Shauwn Mkhize.
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Its official, Royal AM have been expelled from the Premier Soccer League (PSL).

The long-running saga, which has brought the league into disrepute and severely disrupted fixtures, reached its conclusion on Thursday when the PSL’s board of governors (BoG) ratified a recommendation made by the executive committee (exco) that the club be expelled.

TimesLIVE has been reliably informed an overwhelming majority of the BoG members have voted to expel Royal but details of what that means in the ramifications for relegation and promotion from the Betway Premiership have not been clarified yet.

Last week, the PSL’s (exco) recommended Royal be expelled from the league as they have only honoured 11 matches this season.

The problems for Royal AM started when owner Shauwn Mkhize ran into trouble with the SA Revenue Service, reportedly owing R40m in unpaid taxes. 

The club was put under curatorship in November and amid such financial issues the club was unable to pay players and technical staff at various stages, trainings ground to a halt and Royal were unable to honour their Premiership and cup fixtures from late December.

There were further problems last month when the attempted auction of the club by the curator fell through.

This was after the successful bidder failed to meet a deadline to deposit an agreed amount in the relevant bank account.

Royal have not kicked a ball competitively since their 3-1 Premiership defeat against TS Galaxy at Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg on December 29.

