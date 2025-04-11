Soccer

Amorim shrugs off Onana mistakes after Manchester United held to draw

11 April 2025 - 09:22 By Peter Hall
Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim.
Image: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim defended under-fire goalkeeper Andre Onana after the Cameroonian's costly mistakes in his side's 2-2 draw at Olympique Lyonnais in their Europa League quarter-final first leg on Thursday.

Onana allowed Thiago Almada's free kick to squirm past him in the Groupama Stadium and was also at fault for Rayan Cherki's last gasp equaliser that denied United victory.

Since the start of last season, no Premier League club's goalkeeper has made more errors leading to goals being conceded in all competitions than Onana.

"It can happen. If you play football, you play a lot of games, you can make mistakes," Amorim said.

"If you look at the season, I make more mistakes than them during the last games and the past months.

"The other thing is we have one more game to change everything and that should be our focus.

Arsenal’s win over Real ensures five EPL teams in next Champions League

Declan Rice’s stunning free kick double earns Gunners big win, Inter grab away lead against Bayern.
Sport
2 days ago

"The best thing is to look at the goals, all the actions Andre had in the game. This is the best way to help any player, it's to focus on the game, what happened, what we need to improve."

United nonetheless remain unbeaten in this season's Europa League, the only side to do so this term, after goals from Leny Yoro and Joshua Zirkzee put them on course for a potential victory.

The team, who are 13th in the English Premier League standings, go into next week's second leg in Manchester as favourites to book a spot in the last four.

"It was an entertaining game," Amorim said.

"We had some difficulty in the first half trying to press because Lyon played in a different way. Then, in the middle of the first half and specially the second, we controlled the game.

"The second leg will be a different game. At home, our fans want us to press all the time."

