Soccer

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | 'It's heartbreaking': Itu Khune on Chiefs

11 April 2025 - 11:37 By TIMESLIVE VIDEO
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Itumeleng Khune says it is heartbreaking what is happening at Kaizer Chiefs.
Itumeleng Khune says it is heartbreaking what is happening at Kaizer Chiefs.
Image: Mahlatse Mphahlele

In the 61st episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guest Mahlatse Mphahlele are joined by former Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune. 

Khune, who won three league titles with Amakhosi and several cup competitions, expressed his sadness at the struggles of Chiefs as they are in danger of ending a 10th year without a trophy. 

To prevent this, Amakhosi must beat Mamelodi Sundowns in their hugely anticipated Nedbank Cup semifinal clash at what is expected to be a sold-out Loftus on Saturday. 

Khune, who learnt from goalkeepers Brian Baloyi, Andre Arendse, Calvin Marlin and Moneeb Josephs, also said there is room for the standard of goalkeeping in the country to improve. 

As he went on a trip down memory lane on what has been a highly successful career, Khune recounted his rivalry with the late Senzo Meyiwa at junior national teams which made it difficult for coaches. 

READ MORE:

‘My life will never be the same’: Riveiro on his extraordinary time at Pirates

‘The reason we’re here is to try to do everything to put the club in the space Pirates deserve.’
Sport
1 day ago

Barker praises Stellies as they punch above weight, shocking Zamalek

'It was not an easy match. Zamalek had a lot of possession and we had to stay in the game for as long as possible'
Sport
1 day ago

More fights, a tense affair, but Pirates make history for SA reaching semis

Stellenbosch shock Zamalek in Egypt to make for three South African clubs in continental semis.
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Kaizer Chiefs must start planning for next season Soccer
  2. ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Bafana can qualify for World Cup, say Biyana and Khoabane Soccer
  3. ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Mokoena and Manyisa on Bafana, Mofokeng, Mbokazi and ... Soccer
  4. ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Mike Ntombela explains Sundowns’ ‘shoeshine and piano’ Soccer
  5. ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Japie Motale on Pitso, Benni, Scara, Thidiela Soccer
  6. ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Kekana and Majoro on big Sundowns-Chiefs clash Soccer

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Gary Player rolls back the clock to win US Masters Sport
  2. More fights, a tense affair, but Pirates make history for SA reaching semis Soccer
  3. Overwhelming vote for Royal AM to be expelled from PSL Soccer
  4. Instigators of Orlando brawl must be embarrassed: Pirates coach Riveiro Soccer
  5. ‘My life will never be the same’: Riveiro on his extraordinary time at Pirates Soccer

Latest Videos

South Sudan cholera patients died post-US aid cut, charity says | Reuters
Doechii - Anxiety (Visualizer)