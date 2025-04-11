Soccer

POLL | How do you feel about MaMkhize's club Royal AM being expelled from the PSL?

11 April 2025 - 13:31 By TIMESLIVE
A screengrab of Shauwn Mkhize and her son Andile Mpisane handing out cash to players at Royal AM after their 2-1 league win against Maritzburg United at Chatsworth Stadium.
Image: Image: Sceenshot

The Premier Soccer League's (PSL) decision to expel Royal AM football club has sparked mixed reaction.

The decision was made by the PSL board of governors who backed the recommendation by the league's executive committee to cancel the KwaZulu-Natal club's membership.

Royal AM's problems began when owner Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize faced issues with the SA Revenue Service, reportedly owing R40m in unpaid taxes. The club was placed under curatorship in November and financial struggles continued, with players and technical staff not being paid on time. Training sessions were halted and the team was unable to fulfil their Premiership and cup fixtures from late December.

Mkhize's lavish lifestyle has raised eyebrows. The 2021 incident where she and her son, Andile Mpisane were seen distributing cash to players after a victory against Maritzburg United has resurfaced. 

The club's troubles escalated last month when an attempted auction by the curator fell through. The successful bidder failed to meet a deadline to deposit an agreed amount, further complicating Royal AM's financial situation.

