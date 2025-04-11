“I have been receiving high level commitment from the players,” said Cardoso.
“When you reach the end of the season, you look ahead and you have more games to play. You are going to increase the number of games if you do well and we want to increase the number of games.
“We have two extra matches in the Champions League, we want more in the Nedbank Cup and the league is what it is. We will also go to the Fifa Club World Cup, where we are going to fight against tough opponents.
“This is the level players, coaches and staff want to be in.”
Cardoso detailed how he was working on the plan for the next few weeks, which includes matches against Chiefs, Al Ahly and Richards Bay, on the plane from Tunisia earlier this week.
“On the flight back from Tunisia we were planning what we need to do for the coming weeks. We have to provide conditions, not only for the next match but for the next three weeks.
“We have been on a conference call to discuss how we are travelling to Egypt. We have to plan ahead if we want to provide the best conditions for the players to be able to perform.
Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso happy to keep going as Chiefs clash looms
Image: Alche Greeff/BackpagePix
As their gruelling schedule rambles on, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has praised his players for showing commitment under difficult conditions.
Sundowns recently played three matches in less than 10 days, including a long-haul Champions League trip to Tunisia, and their congested schedule continues this weekend.
They dumped Esperance out of the Champions League at the quarterfinal stage with an aggregate score of 1-0 this week, and their attention has turned to the Nedbank Cup semifinal against Kaizer Chiefs at Loftus on Sunday.
While they prepared for the anticipated visit of Amakhosi, Cardoso said they are ready for more matches in the Nedbank Cup, Betway Premiership, Champions League and Fifa Club World Cup over the coming months.
‘My life will never be the same’: Riveiro on his extraordinary time at Pirates
“That’s why I feel so good representing a club like Sundowns. I am demanding but the level I put in has been receiving good answers. That is what I expect from the players so we can cope with the demands.
“We have to improve because every match is a cup final, but it is enjoyable and hopefully we can keep it at a level we have been doing. We cannot be in the moment of decisions without going through the process.
“ I think from now on things will be manageable. The demand brings an extra level of concentration and volume of work from our part.
“We were five days in Tunisia and it was tough to prepare for the match against Esperance. We knew our sessions there were being watched. It is difficult to get privacy and we had to work to be clever on how we went about business.”
