In boost for Nabi, Chiefs have qualified for the Confederation Cup

Kaizer Chiefs reaching the final of the Nedbank Cup with a shock victory against Mamelodi Sundowns on Sunday means Amakhosi have qualified for next season's Caf Confederation Cup.

Amakhosi upset the form book beating Downs — who had beaten Chiefs three times this campaign and were in far more convincing form — 2-1 in their Nedbank Cup semifinal at Loftus on Sunday thanks to Ashley du Preez's 89th-minute winner.

Reaching the final might go a long way buying embattled Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi some credit at Naturena.

It means his side will contest their first domestic cup final — now a hugely-billed Soweto derby against Orlando Pirates in the season-ender — since losing the Nedbank last match against then first division TS Galaxy six years ago, at the end of the 2018-19 season.