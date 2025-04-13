Sirino was in the spotlight again just after the half-hour mark when his long-range shot nearly caught out Sundowns goalkeeper Ronwen Williams. Glody Lilepo nearly opened the scoring from the resultant corner.
Kaizer Chiefs shock Sundowns to set up Soweto derby final against Pirates
Amakhosi rally through Duba strike and last-gasp Du Preez goal to keep trophy hopes alive in Nedbank Cup
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Kaizer Chiefs saved their best for the last to dump Mamelodi Sundowns out of the Nedbank Cup with a 2-1 semifinal win in front of a packed Loftus and set up a Soweto derby final with Orlando Pirates.
Into the final minute of normal time, with the score deadlocked at 1-1, Sundowns failed to clear the danger from a free-kick. That allowed substitute Lucas Matlou to deliver a cross into the box to Ashley du Preez, who connected to beat goalkeeper Ronwen Williams.
Teboho Mokoena's free-kick in the fifth minute of first-half stoppage time put Downs ahead, then Wandile Duba equalised in the 57th.
Sundowns came into the semifinal as favourites having beaten Chiefs three times this season, but Amakhosi turned the tables as they prevailed 2-1 to finally registered a win against the Brazilians in 2024-25.
This means Chiefs have a chance to finally win their first trophy in 10 years. They will have to beat cup machines Orlando Pirates, who have won five of seven domestic cup trophies under Jose Riveiro as the Spaniard nears the end of his third and final campaign at Bucs, in what is now a huge, season-ending Soweto derby final.
Reaching the Nedbank final also means Chiefs have qualified for next season's Caf Confederation Cup.
Pirates beat Marumo Gallants 1-0 in the earlier semifinal at Orlando Stadium.
Sundowns turn their attention to Egyptian giants Al Ahly in the Champions League semifinals, with the first leg at home on Friday. Pirates host Pyramids FC, also of Egypt, on the same day.
Downs coach Miguel Cardoso made only two changes from the team that drew 0-0 with Esperance in their Champions League quarterfinal second leg in Tunisia on Tuesday.
In midfield, Bathusi Aubaas was preferred for Jayden Adams, while up front Iqraam Rayners started ahead of Arthur Sales, where he was part of a two-pronged attack with Peter Shalulile.
For Chiefs, coach Nasreddine Nabi was forced to start with Edmilson Dove for the injured Inácio Miguel in the heart of defence while Thabo Cele returned to replace Nkosingiphile Ngcobo.
There was a temporary stoppage in the game when tempers flared after South Americans Lucas Ribeiro of Sundowns and Gastón Sirino of Chiefs were involved in a scuffle after 24 minutes.
Sirino was in the spotlight again just after the half-hour mark when his long-range shot nearly caught out Sundowns goalkeeper Ronwen Williams. Glody Lilepo nearly opened the scoring from the resultant corner.
Four minutes from the break, Downs were forced into a change when Asekho Tiwani came on for Divine Lunga, who was stretchered off the field.
On the stroke of half time, Teboho Mokoena delivered one of his trademark free-kicks that beat the wall and Chiefs goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma on its way to the net.
Cardoso made changes at the break to freshen the team with Adams and Sales coming on for Aubaas and Rayners.
Chiefs equalised when Lucas Suárez casually mistimed his pass into the path of Duba to claim the ball and beat Williams.
In the closing stages, Sundowns failed to clear deal a free-kick and that allowed Matlou to deliver the ball for Du Preez who ensured that Chiefs will meet Pirates in the final.
