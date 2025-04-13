Soccer

Liverpool leave it late to beat West Ham as Salah breaks EPL record

Chelsea stumble again in Champions League hunt with draw against Ipswich

13 April 2025 - 17:30 By Rohith Nair and William Schomberg
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Luis Diaz celebrates scoring Liverpool's first goal with Mohamed Salah, who provided the assist, in their Premier League win against West Ham United at Anfield on Sunday.
Luis Diaz celebrates scoring Liverpool's first goal with Mohamed Salah, who provided the assist, in their Premier League win against West Ham United at Anfield on Sunday.
Image: Reuters/David Klein

Liverpool resumed their march to a second Premier League title when Arne Slot's side beat West Ham United 2-1 on Sunday after Mohamed Salah broke the record for most goal involvements in a season and Virgil Van Dijk scored a late winner.

Salah celebrated his two-year contract extension with an assist for Luis Diaz's 18th-minute opener, with the strike marking the Egyptian's 45th goal involvement of the Premier League season, breaking the record for a 38-game campaign.

West Ham grew into the game and grabbed an equaliser in the 86th minute when their sustained pressure led to Andy Robertson scoring an own goal while trying to deal with a cross.

Liverpool restored their lead when Van Dijk headed home from a corner in the 89th, giving them a 13-point lead over second-placed Arsenal in the standings with six games left. West Ham are 17th with 35 points.

Also on Sunday, Relegation-threatened Ipswich Town held Chelsea to a 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge, denying the hosts the chance to inject fresh momentum into their bid for a place in next season's Champions League.

The visitors stunned Enzo Maresca's men when they raced into a 2-0 lead after Paraguay striker Julio Enciso steered home a cross by right-back Ben Johnson in the 19th minute and 12 minutes later, Enciso repaid the favour, crossing for Johnson to head past Robert Sanchez.

An own goal by Axel Tuanzebe immediately after halftime gave Chelsea hope and substitute Jadon Sancho curled a shot into the top corner in the 79th minute.

The draw pushed Chelsea into the last of the five Champions League spots but one point ahead of Newcastle United who were due to play Manchester United later on Sunday and have a further game in hand.

Ipswich remained in 18th place and almost certain to return to the second tier next season. 

Newcastle were hosting Manchester United in Sunday's late game.

Reuters

READ MORE

Different atmosphere from win over Real, says Arteta as Arsenal held

‘I think he put in a really strong performance again,’ Gunners manager says on Declan Rice.
Sport
10 hours ago

Man City thrash Palace after early scare, Forest stunned by Everton

Manchester City moved back into the top four with a 5-2 comeback victory over visiting Crystal Palace on the back of Kevin De Bruyne's inspired ...
Sport
1 day ago

Amorim shrugs off Onana mistakes after Manchester United held to draw

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim defended under fire goalkeeper Andre Onana after the Cameroonian's costly mistakes in his side's 2-2 draw at ...
Sport
2 days ago

Flick urges Barcelona to keep focus after thrashing Dortmund

Lewandowski nets twice for Barca against old club, Paris Saint-Germain edge two-goal lead over Villa.
Sport
3 days ago

Arsenal’s win over Real ensures five EPL teams in next Champions League

Declan Rice’s stunning free kick double earns Gunners big win, Inter grab away lead against Bayern.
Sport
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. POLL | How do you feel about MaMkhize's club Royal AM being expelled from the ... Soccer
  2. ARENA SPORTS SHOW | 'It's heartbreaking': Itu Khune on Chiefs Soccer
  3. Bulls loaded with Boks on the bench for Challenge Cup clash against Edinburgh Rugby
  4. Furious groundsman, angry bowlers and wet field turn final into a farce Cricket
  5. 'I will never complain,' says Riveiro of Pirates' hectic schedule Soccer

Latest Videos

MOYA Live | Trailer
Dying for Sex | Official Trailer | Michelle Williams, Jenny Slate, Rob Delaney ...