Liverpool leave it late to beat West Ham as Salah breaks EPL record
Chelsea stumble again in Champions League hunt with draw against Ipswich
Liverpool resumed their march to a second Premier League title when Arne Slot's side beat West Ham United 2-1 on Sunday after Mohamed Salah broke the record for most goal involvements in a season and Virgil Van Dijk scored a late winner.
Salah celebrated his two-year contract extension with an assist for Luis Diaz's 18th-minute opener, with the strike marking the Egyptian's 45th goal involvement of the Premier League season, breaking the record for a 38-game campaign.
West Ham grew into the game and grabbed an equaliser in the 86th minute when their sustained pressure led to Andy Robertson scoring an own goal while trying to deal with a cross.
Liverpool restored their lead when Van Dijk headed home from a corner in the 89th, giving them a 13-point lead over second-placed Arsenal in the standings with six games left. West Ham are 17th with 35 points.
Also on Sunday, Relegation-threatened Ipswich Town held Chelsea to a 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge, denying the hosts the chance to inject fresh momentum into their bid for a place in next season's Champions League.
The visitors stunned Enzo Maresca's men when they raced into a 2-0 lead after Paraguay striker Julio Enciso steered home a cross by right-back Ben Johnson in the 19th minute and 12 minutes later, Enciso repaid the favour, crossing for Johnson to head past Robert Sanchez.
An own goal by Axel Tuanzebe immediately after halftime gave Chelsea hope and substitute Jadon Sancho curled a shot into the top corner in the 79th minute.
The draw pushed Chelsea into the last of the five Champions League spots but one point ahead of Newcastle United who were due to play Manchester United later on Sunday and have a further game in hand.
Ipswich remained in 18th place and almost certain to return to the second tier next season.
Newcastle were hosting Manchester United in Sunday's late game.
Reuters