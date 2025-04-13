Newcastle up to fourth after thrashing hapless Man Utd

Manchester United slipped to their 14th Premier League defeat of the season — their joint-most losses in a single campaign since 1989-90 — after being beaten 4-1 at Newcastle United on Sunday.

Despite the absence of ailing manager Eddie Howe, Newcastle boosted their chances of securing a place in next season's Champions League as they sit fourth in the standings with 56 points.

With Howe in hospital due to illness, in-form Newcastle did not lose any of their recent momentum, racing into a 24th-minute lead through a fine Sandro Tonali volley.

The visitors responded well, however, scoring a superb goal of their own on the break, finished off by Argentine forward Alejandro Garnacho in the 37th minute, but Harvey Barnes restored Newcastle's lead early in the second half.

Barnes added a third in the 64th minute, before an error from league debutant Altay Bayindir in the away goal gifted Bruno Guimaraes a late fourth to send Newcastle above Manchester City, while Manchester United dropped to 14th.