Chiefs’ game plan to beat Sundowns was to play deep, says Nabi

Coach says Amakhosi deserve to be in Nedbank final, where they meet Pirates at Moses Mabhida Stadium

14 April 2025 - 13:48
Neville Khoza Sports Journalist
Ashley du Preez celebrates scoring Kaizer Chiefs' late winner with teammates in their Nedbank Cup semifinal against Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus Versfeld on Sunday.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi has revealed his tactical plan that saw them emerge victorious against Mamelodi Sundowns in their Nedbank Cup semifinal at Loftus Versfeld on Sunday.

The 2-1 comeback win, courtesy of goals from Wandile Duba (57th minute) and substitute Ashley du Preez (89th), saw Amakhosi advance to the final. Tebogo Mokoena had put Sundowns ahead in the fourth minute of added time in the first half.

Chiefs and Sundowns have met four times this season, with Masandawana winning three of those before Sunday's match — twice in the league and the other in the Carling Knockout.

Nabi believes his side was unlucky to lose those games and revealed how he plotted for Sundowns' downfall on Sunday.

“I think in the last two games against Sundowns, we were unlucky we did not score from the opportunities we got,” the Chiefs coach said.

“Today [Sunday] the game plan was we needed to play deep. We knew Sundowns always like to find difficulty. We knew their centre-backs sometimes take risks and we tried to push to make a trap.

“I think even in the first half it was tactical. At the beginning of the game, we said let's manage the first half.

“We knew that Sundowns were [fatigued] after the game against Esperance and we knew they couldn't manage 90 minutes. But we had to prove we deserve to be in the final.

The Glamour Boys have a chance to end their 10-year trophy drought when they face Pirates in the final at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on May 10.

Nabi believes his side can do that and after their competitive showing — stunning Downs, the favourites on Sunday on form and riding recent success, in their backyard — the coach has some reason for such optimism.

“You have to consider the number of years it took Sundowns to build their team, that's why we are still in the process. We are taking things step by step in building our squad.

“When we play Sundowns, one of the biggest teams, it's always tough. But in the last match, they were luckier than us.

“We had opportunities but didn't convert — yet they always manage to score. We [also] manage to score. We always remind the players we are often close to winning the game, but there are problems, mistakes or just bad luck.”

Amakhosi return to Betway Premiership action hoping for a much-needed victory to improve the eighth position they've been stuck in for weeks when they meet Chippa United at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday.

Sundowns boss Cardoso rues lack of VAR, says Chiefs’ winner was offside

‘Go back, take the images from TV and there’s a team that loses this competition from a mistake by the referee.’
Sport
4 hours ago

In boost for Nabi, Chiefs have qualified for the Confederation Cup

League situation means reaching Nedbank final against Pirates puts Amakhosi back into continental football.
Sport
17 hours ago

Dlamini’s strike enough to book Pirates third Nedbank final in a row

Buccaneers dominate proceedings and in the end lone goal enough to proceed.
Sport
21 hours ago

Kaizer Chiefs shock Sundowns to set up Soweto derby final against Pirates

Amakhosi rally through Duba strike and last-gasp Du Preez goal to keep trophy hopes alive in Nedbank Cup.
Sport
19 hours ago

'I will never complain,' says Riveiro of Pirates' hectic schedule

Orlando Pirates will complete a remarkably busy week in which they qualified for the semifinal stage of the Caf  Champions League for the first time ...
Sport
3 days ago
