I understand criticism but I don’t care, says Man United boss Amorim

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim insisted he understands the criticism levelled at him and his team after another Premier League loss at Newcastle United on Sunday, but said losing games is worse than any personal condemnation.

Amorim's side were beaten for the 14th time in the league this season — matching the number of defeats they suffered in the entire 2023-2024 campaign.

United did put together some encouraging passages of play at St James' Park but Harvey Barnes' double, capitalising on some generous defending, left Amorim's team languishing down in 14th in the standings with six games left.

“I understand [criticism] but I don't care,” Amorim said. “Nothing is worse than losing games.