Sundowns boss Cardoso rues lack of VAR, says Chiefs’ winner was offside

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has rued the lack of video assistant referee (VAR) after their exit in the Nedbank Cup, losing 2-1 to Kaizer Chiefs at Loftus Versfeld on Sunday.
Cardoso believes Chiefs' 89th-minute winning goal, scored by substitute Ashley du Preez, should not have been allowed, saying it was offside.
The Portuguese coach arrived in the post-match conference prepared with his phone, showing video to indicate how the club was knocked out of the competition.
“It's obvious the goal was offside. I think you all saw it; if you didn't see it, go back to look at it because it's clear,” he said.
“When we work in a country that doesn't have VAR, that is what happens, — but go back, take the images from TV and there's a team that loses this competition from a mistake by the referee.
“We're penalised enough through this season regarding the refs' mistakes. I remember goals scored, in games we didn't win away — Peter [Shalulile] scored more than one goal and today [Sunday] we are out of the competition, four minutes from the end with an offside goal. It is what it is, we need to stand up.”
Tebogo Mokoena had given Sundowns a goal four minutes into first-half added time, before Wandile Duba equalised in the second half (57th).
Cardoso said VAR should also be implemented in the semifinals of continental competitions the Caf Champions League and Confederation Cup.
“Maybe our sponsors can, in the future, provide VAR for the semifinals so there is a fairer game played because it's important in this stage of the competition.
“I remember last year in Tunisia, the first phase of the championship had no VAR, but then in the playoffs all matches had VAR. This is fair for football — sometimes decisions are made in people's lives because of a mistake that has nothing to do with us.”
