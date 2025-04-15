Itu Khune says Chiefs must prioritise Nedbank final in back-to-back Soweto derbies

Itumeleng Khune has advised his former club Kaizer Chiefs to prioritise the Nedbank Cup final against Orlando Pirates over a Betway Premiership match days earlier in their anticipated back-to-back Soweto derbies next month.

Amakhosi and the Buccaneers will face each other on successive weekends in a crucial Premiership clash at FNB Stadium on May 3, then the Nedbank Cup final at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on May 10.

For Pirates, the league match is crucial as they are involved in a two-horse race with Mamelodi Sundowns at the top of the pile. Chiefs are in eighth place in the Premiership and should still be involved in a mighty battle to improve that position and avoid a bottom-half finish by the time of next month's league derby.

The Nedbank Cup is part of the “last dance” activities for Pirates and their departing coach José Riveiro. For Chiefs there is even more at stake — Amakhosi have to beat their arch-rivals in the cup final to avoid going a decade without silverware.