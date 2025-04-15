Itu Khune says Chiefs must prioritise Nedbank final in back-to-back Soweto derbies
Amakhosi and Orlando Pirates meet in league clash a week before cup final - and Chiefs may need a cup-winning star to motivate the players
Itumeleng Khune has advised his former club Kaizer Chiefs to prioritise the Nedbank Cup final against Orlando Pirates over a Betway Premiership match days earlier in their anticipated back-to-back Soweto derbies next month.
Amakhosi and the Buccaneers will face each other on successive weekends in a crucial Premiership clash at FNB Stadium on May 3, then the Nedbank Cup final at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on May 10.
For Pirates, the league match is crucial as they are involved in a two-horse race with Mamelodi Sundowns at the top of the pile. Chiefs are in eighth place in the Premiership and should still be involved in a mighty battle to improve that position and avoid a bottom-half finish by the time of next month's league derby.
The Nedbank Cup is part of the “last dance” activities for Pirates and their departing coach José Riveiro. For Chiefs there is even more at stake — Amakhosi have to beat their arch-rivals in the cup final to avoid going a decade without silverware.
“They need to prioritise by saying, are we able to lose points in the league and save energy for the final, where we are going to win R7m and win a trophy for the first time in nine years,” Khune said.
“At some point you are going to have to save energy for the most important game, and that is the final. They are going to have to prioritise and say, ‘We can even play for a draw in the league, knowing we are keeping our place in the top eight.’”
The former goalkeeper stressed the huge derby cup final is an opportunity for Chiefs to break their trophy drought, which would come as a huge relief after nine unprecedented seasons without silverware — the previous longest being one campaign.
“They must go to the final and give their all to break the nine-year curse where they have not won a trophy. If you win this final, you are in the Confederation Cup and that will also be a confidence booster.”
Khune advised Chiefs, playing their first domestic cup final in six years since being shocked by then first division TS Galaxy in the 2018-19 Nedbank last match, to bring in one of their former cup-winning stars to motivate the players leading up to the final.
“I think what the club needs to do is to call one of the players who played in a final before like Tefu Mashamaite, Eric Mathoho or Siphiwe Tshabalala. That was the generation that last won silverware for the club.
They did their research thoroughly against Sundowns and they can equally do so for Pirates to say, 'When we play them in the league we need to study every player and prepare for the final'.Itumeleng Khune
“They must call one player to motivate the players and tell them what it is about and how it feels lifting a trophy. It is not just about going to participate in the final, it is about going to play and write your name in the history books of Chiefs.
“They need someone who can remind the players how important this final is because in the squad now, I don’t think they have a player who lifted a trophy at their previous club.
“You need someone who has won a trophy and knows what it takes to win it. The way they have played from the round of 32 to qualifying for the final, the squad should be highly motivated.
“For their own pride, they made sure Sundowns did not beat them four times in one season. They meet Orlando Pirates in two successive weeks and they must use the league match to prepare for the final.
“They did their research thoroughly against Sundowns and they can equally do so for Pirates to say, ‘When we play them in the league we need to study every player and prepare for the final.’”
Khune is happy the tournament has produced a derby final.
“This final is what everyone was anticipating, everyone was crossing their fingers because we wanted a derby final. All the teams that qualified for the semifinal deserved to be in the final but there can only be two teams competing for the trophy.
“It is exciting times for South African football, we are excited to see after nine years of drought Chiefs can possibly lift the trophy. For Pirates, they want to give coach Riveiro a good send-off.
“The players are fighting for him to make it three out of three in as many years. They have been coming out in the media to say they want to do it for him.”