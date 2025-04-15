PSG wary of favourites tag in return match at Villa, says coach Enrique

Paris St Germain cannot afford any complacency as they prepare to visit Aston Villa in the second leg of their Champions League quarterfinal on Tuesday, manager Luis Enrique insisted despite his side's two-goal cushion in the tie.

Desire Doue, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Nuno Mendes scored in the first leg to earn PSG a 3-1 comeback win and dent Villa's hopes of making it to the semifinals.

Asked if PSG's lead had made them favourites to progress to the competition's final four, Luis Enrique told reporters on Monday: “The road to the Champions League is paved with favourites who have been eliminated along the way.

“Of course, we were better in the first leg and deserved the win, but that story is behind us. Now a second story begins. We'll see who's better, who's going to win.

“We have that advantage but it doesn't fit in with our philosophy of thinking with certainty. We still have this idea of not calculating. If Aston Villa score or win, we have to show in this match that we have the level required to reach the semifinals.”