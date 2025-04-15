“We managed to go through probably the key week of the season. Every game we are going to play is going to be a cup final. The points in the league are expensive, so we know it's going to be difficult and the games probably not going to be as open as they were early in the season.
"[Being in the Nedbank Cup final] is something to appreciate, to celebrate, to embrace. We are in a good moment as a team in everything.
“It's nice to be in the final. There's happiness in the group, in the team, in the club and in the supporters.”
Pirates, who won the past two editions of the Nedbank Cup, will meet bitter Soweto rivals Kaizer Chiefs in the final at Moses Mabhida Stadium on May 10.
Bucs' immediate focus is on the Champions League semifinals first leg against Egyptian side Pyramids at FNB Stadium on Saturday (6pm). The second leg is in Cairo on April 25.
Riveiro lauds Orlando Pirates’ impregnable defence
Four clean sheets in a row no mean feat as Buccaneers negotiate ‘key week’
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has lauded his team for keeping clean sheets in their past four games, saying this can help them achieve their dream of winning all three competitions they're fighting for.
The Buccaneers are in contention for the Betway Premiership, Nedbank Cup and the Caf Champions League.
Pirates reached their third successive Nedbank Cup final, a feat no team has achieved in the Premier Soccer League era, by beating Marumo Gallants 1-0 courtesy of Kabelo Dlamini's goal in their semifinal at Orlando Stadium on Sunday.
They progressed to the Caf Champions League semifinals with a 1-0 aggregate win against MC Alger despite being held to a 0-0 draw in the second leg at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday.
“Three clean sheets in a row [actually four], scoring in different ways like a set-piece in Polokwane and now in open play [against Sundowns on Sunday] — we're getting the confidence from these results,” Riveiro said.
“Not conceding is important, especially when your team is full of quality and players with capacity to score goals. I won't say not conceding guarantees you winning but you are close to winning [when you avoid allowing goals].”
Riveiro described last week, where his side reached the Champions League semifinals and Nedbank Cup final, as a “key week” in their campaign.
The Spaniard expects their league mission to become trickier with many teams now fighting for their lives in the Premiership. He said there is no room for Pirates to bask in the glory of the past fortnight's achievements.
