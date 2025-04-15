“We see a goal scored. The offside rule says when an opponent is nearer to his opponent’s goal than the ball and the second-last opponent,” Hlungwani said.
WATCH | Victor Hlungwani gives his verdict on Chiefs’ goal vs Sundowns
‘The Principal’ weighs in on Ashley du Preez’s hotly contested last gasp winner in Nedbank Cup semifinal
Former referee Victor “Principal” Hlungwani has given his verdict on Ashley du Preez's hotly-contested 89th-minute winner for Kaizer Chiefs in their 2-1 Nedbank Cup semifinal upset of Mamelodi Sundowns on Sunday — it was offside.
The goal at Loftus Versfeld, where Du Preez volleyed in a cross from George Matlou on the right, has invited furious discussions between rival sets of fans on social media.
Hlungwani, who analyses refereeing decisions for SABC's weekly football programme SoccerZone, told the show on Monday night replays display Du Preez closer to the goal line than Sundowns' last defender Asekho Tiwani.
“Some say it’s not an offside [in this instance] because it’s from a square ball. No, that’s only when a player is here [indicates crosser in front of the receiver on the screen]. No-one can be offside when they are behind the ball.
“But this player is in front [of the ball].”
Hlungwani pointed out the assistant referee was not in line with the ball at the time of Matlou’s cross and said that was most likely the reason the official erred.
Chiefs meet Orlando Pirates, 1-0 winners against Marumo Gallants in Sunday's earlier semifinal at Orlando Stadium, in the Soweto derby final at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on May 10.
