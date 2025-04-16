Arteta says Arsenal need to be brave, determined to deny Madrid comeback

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta called on his players to be brave and believe in themselves in the second leg of their Champions League quarterfinal against Real Madrid on Wednesday, and deny the Spanish giants a comeback.

Arsenal go into the game with a 3-0 lead from the first leg in London after two superb goals from Declan Rice and another from Mikel Merino. Arteta, though, said his side are well aware the holders and 15-time European champions are entirely capable of overturning the result at home.

“Our approach is to win it. The same as we did in London,” Arteta said on Tuesday.

“Real Madrid are going to try to take us places we don't want to go. I understand it because it is part of their history and they have the right to be talking about these kinds of [comeback] scenarios.

“We have to show the mindset to win. To be brave, to be dominant and to be determined. We need to have the conviction that we can be better than them and win the game.”