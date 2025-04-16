Soccer

Arteta says Arsenal need to be brave, determined to deny Madrid comeback

‘Our approach is to win it. The same as we did in London,’ says Gunners boss on champs quarter away leg

16 April 2025 - 11:20 By Janina Nuno Rios
Arsenal's Declan Rice during training at Arsenal Training Centre in London Colney on Tuesday.
Image: Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta called on his players to be brave and believe in themselves in the second leg of their Champions League quarterfinal against Real Madrid on Wednesday, and deny the Spanish giants a comeback.

Arsenal go into the game with a 3-0 lead from the first leg in London after two superb goals from Declan Rice and another from Mikel Merino. Arteta, though, said his side are well aware the holders and 15-time European champions are entirely capable of overturning the result at home.

“Our approach is to win it. The same as we did in London,” Arteta said on Tuesday.

“Real Madrid are going to try to take us places we don't want to go. I understand it because it is part of their history and they have the right to be talking about these kinds of [comeback] scenarios.

“We have to show the mindset to win. To be brave, to be dominant and to be determined. We need to have the conviction that we can be better than them and win the game.”

Arteta said his players must not only believe in their ability but also embrace the excitement of the occasion as the North London side look to reach just their third Champions League semifinal.

“When you have to create a story, first of all you have to be excited about it,” the Spaniard said. “The players have to be prepared and you have to be really convinced about what you want to achieve.

“The emotional aspect is really important and I have a lot of reassurance from what the team has done all season, in positive contexts and very difficult contexts.

“To progress to the semis like this and to be convinced we are going to handle any kind of situation, we are going to enjoy it.”

Arteta said both Ben White and Thomas Partey would be available for the game after injuries, while Jorginho had not travelled to Spain after picking up a rib injury in the Premier League draw against Brentford on Saturday. 

Reuters

