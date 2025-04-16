‘I have best squad in the world’: PSG boss Enrique after surviving Villa onslaught

Paris St Germain coach Luis Enrique hailed his squad as the best in the world on Tuesday after they reached the Champions League semifinals with a 5-4 aggregate win over Aston Villa.

The French side, who have never won Europe's elite club competition, will face either Arsenal or Real Madrid in their second semifinal in two years.

On Tuesday, they lost 3-2 to Aston Villa in the second leg and the English side would have drawn level 5-5 or even won it over the two matches had goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma not pulled off a remarkable series of second-half saves.

“I think I have the best squad in the world, not only the goalkeeper. When you are in a club like PSG, you have a lot of quality players,” Luis Enrique told Amazon Prime TV.

“I think in the whole two matches, we deserved to win... I am very happy because I can offer our supporters another qualification to the semifinal.”