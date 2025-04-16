Soccer

Lionel Messi wants to play at 2026 World Cup, says Miami teammate Luis Suárez

16 April 2025 - 16:31 By Reuters
Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez during an Inter Miami training session at Florida Blue Training Centre in Fort Lauderdale, Florida last week.
Image: Chris Arjoon/Getty Images

Lionel Messi has a “desire” to help Argentina defend their World Cup title next year, Inter Miami teammate Luis Suárez said.

Messi, who turns 38 this summer, has not announced his plans for the 2026 tournament being held in the Mexico, Canada and the US.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner was the inspiration behind of Argentina lifting the trophy at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Argentina have already qualified for 2026.

In a recent interview with Spanish-language daily newspaper El País, Suárez was asked whether he and Messi had talked about retirement.

“No, we do talk [about it]. Jokingly, many times, but he [Messi] also has that desire to play in next year's World Cup,” Suárez said.

“Obviously, after being away from the national team for a while, that desire is fading more on my side than on his, but we haven't talked about it [retirement] yet.”

Suárez, 38, of Uruguay, acknowledged Messi had not confirmed he will play in the 2026 event.

“No, no, no, I don't ask him either. I know what he is like and I don't ask him anything regarding that. Time will tell,” Suárez said.

Messi made his World Cup debut as an 18-year-old in 2006 and also competed in the global competition in 2010, 2014 and 2018 before lifting the trophy in 2022.

Field Level Media

