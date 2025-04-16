Soccer

Why the PSL chose Durban for Nedbank Cup Soweto derby final

Outcry from many in Gauteng about Chiefs-Pirates final not being at FNB Stadium

16 April 2025 - 10:06
Neville Khoza Sports Journalist
Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban will host the Nedbank Cup final between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs on May 10.
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Moses Mabhida Stadium manager Vusi Mazibuko says the Premier Soccer League (PSL) booked the Durban venue to host the Nedbank Cup final on May 10 because a music event is taking place at Nasrec on the same date.

There has been an outcry from many fans in Gauteng about the hugely billed Soweto derby final between Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates being staged at the 55,000-seat Durban stadium instead of FNB Stadium, which can accommodate up to 94,000 supporters.

“[The] PSL makes decisions about where they take their finals. It is not about how much or what we offered.” Mazibuko said, insisting there was no bid from the Durban venue to host the final.

It is understood the PSL would have preferred to stage the final at FNB Stadium, but could not due to the Ultra SA music event set to take place at Nasrec on May 9 and 10, so they opted for the Durban venue instead.

Moses Mabhida rarely goes a season without staging a final or two. They hosted the MTN8 final between Pirates and Stellenbosch earlier this season, while Bloemfontein staged the Carling Knockout.

This will be the 19th time since 2010 Durban will host a cup final.

