Warie is helping Seopa establish the Wewe Foundation, aimed at unearthing young talent in Atteridgeville and surrounding areas and helping ex-footballers with life after football.
Warie, a SuperSport team manager during the early 2000s, also spoke about the ingenious ways they used to sign players such as Themba Mnguni from Mamelodi Sundowns and Emmanuel Zulu from Zambia.
ARENA SPORTS SHOW | How Raymond Seopa's career ended with car crash
Image: Mahlatse Mphahlele
In the 62nd episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guest Mahlatse Mphahlele are joined by former SuperSport United midfielder Raymond “Wewe” Seopa and veteran administrator Jerry Warie.
Seopa spoke at length on how his promising career was cut short by a car crash in Pretoria in 2002 as he was establishing himself at SuperSport and Bafana Bafana.
