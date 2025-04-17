Soccer

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | How Raymond Seopa's career ended with car crash

17 April 2025 - 16:25 By TIMESLIVE VIDEO
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Former SuperSpot United and Bafana Bafana midfielder Raymond 'Wewe' Seopa tells how a car crash changed his life.
Former SuperSpot United and Bafana Bafana midfielder Raymond 'Wewe' Seopa tells how a car crash changed his life.
Image: Mahlatse Mphahlele

In the 62nd episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guest Mahlatse Mphahlele are joined by former SuperSport United midfielder Raymond “Wewe” Seopa and veteran administrator Jerry Warie.

Seopa spoke at length on how his promising career was cut short by a car crash in Pretoria in 2002 as he was establishing himself at SuperSport and Bafana Bafana.

Warie is helping Seopa establish the Wewe Foundation, aimed at unearthing young talent in Atteridgeville and surrounding areas and helping ex-footballers with life after football.

Warie, a SuperSport team manager during the early 2000s, also spoke about the ingenious ways they used to sign players such as Themba Mnguni from Mamelodi Sundowns and Emmanuel Zulu from Zambia.

MORE:

WATCH | Wiseman, Thembinkosi Mthembu and more: Chiefs vs Pirates

Whether it’s the Buccaneers or Golden Boys, SuperSportBet is cashing in on soccer fever between two of South Africa’s biggest football clubs through ...
Lifestyle
7 hours ago

I knew there was something special about these boys: Pirates legend Moloi on Riveiro’s team

‘Where else have you seen Pirates dominating teams and, having lost, Bucs supporters singing?’
Sport
1 day ago

Why the PSL chose Durban for Nedbank Cup Soweto derby final

Outcry from many in Gauteng about the Chiefs-Pirates final not being at FNB Stadium.
Sport
1 day ago

Itu Khune says Chiefs must prioritise Nedbank final in back-to-back Soweto derbies

Amakhosi and Orlando Pirates meet in league clash a week before cup final.
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. ARENA SPORTS SHOW | 'It's heartbreaking': Itu Khune on Chiefs Soccer
  2. ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Kaizer Chiefs must start planning for next season Soccer
  3. ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Bafana can qualify for World Cup, say Biyana and Khoabane Soccer
  4. ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Mokoena and Manyisa on Bafana, Mofokeng, Mbokazi and ... Soccer
  5. ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Mike Ntombela explains Sundowns’ ‘shoeshine and piano’ Soccer

Most read

  1. ‘I just tried to pick a fight,’ says Pretorius after Four-Day final heroics Cricket
  2. Why the PSL chose Durban for Nedbank Cup Soweto derby final Soccer
  3. POLL | Did Kaizer Chiefs’ semifinal win against Sundowns rescue their season? Soccer
  4. Sundowns’ loss against Chiefs won’t derail preparations for Ahly: Hlompho Kekana Soccer
  5. In boost for Nabi, Chiefs have qualified for the Confederation Cup Soccer

Latest Videos

Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso on Champions League semifinal clash against Al ...
Strongest evidence of life yet found on planet beyond solar system, scientists ...