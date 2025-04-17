Soccer

Arsenal made big statement against Real Madrid, says Saka

17 April 2025 - 09:02 By MARTYN HERMAN
Bukayo Saka of Arsenal celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates Declan Rice and Gabriel Martinelli during the Uefa Champions League quarterfinal second leg match against Real Madrid at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.
Image: Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

Arsenal's demolition of holders Real Madrid to reach the Champions League semifinals for the first time in 16 years was a statement of intent, according to forward Bukayo Saka.

Saka missed a first-half penalty but scored the opening goal in his side's 2-1 victory in the Bernabeu to seal a 5-1 aggregate win for the English club.

They now face Paris St Germain for a place in the final for only the second time, having lost to Barcelona in 2006.

“We showed that we can play in Europe and beat one of the best teams in the world, home and away. Very proud of this team,” England international Saka told TNT Sports.

“Tonight was a big statement and I am so happy for everyone.”

When Saka's Panenka-style chipped penalty was saved by Thibaut Courtois early on with the score 0-0 it felt like a potentially pivotal moment, but Arsenal were comfortable as they easily consolidated their 3-0 first-leg advantage.

“It can happen. I tried something, but it didn't work. I was confident I was going to score tonight,” Saka said.

“I learn in every moment. Tonight, I am more focused on enjoying the win and then I will review it properly.”

PSG, who knocked out Premier League leaders Liverpool in the last 16 and Aston Villa in the quarterfinals will be a formidable hurdle for Arsenal who will be at home in the first leg of the semifinal at the end of April.

“I see them playing with much more confidence. We will be ready and it will be a very good match,” Saka said.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta described the victory over Real Madrid as one of the best moments of his career.

“I'm really proud of the players,” the Spaniard said. “After two or three minutes you realise that anything can happen.”

Looking ahead to the clash against PSG, who Arsenal beat in the group phase this season, Arteta said they are an incredible team.

“They are a different team now and are on an incredible run at the moment and I know the manager really well,” said Arteta, who was at PSG during his playing career.

“But we showed tonight we can compete against any team.”

