Soccer

Egyptians take on South Africans in Champions League semifinals

17 April 2025 - 13:30 By Mark Gleeson
Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Teboho Mokoena against Salah Mohsen of Al Ahly in a previous Caf Champions League match at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in 2023.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Two Egyptian clubs face two from South Africa this weekend in the semifinals of this season’s Caf Champions League in a rare bilateral contest.

Holders Al Ahly continue their bid for a fifth title in six seasons in Pretoria on Saturday against Mamelodi Sundowns, a side who once handed them a record defeat but have too often exited in the knockout stages after dominating the group phase.

Also on Saturday, Pyramids will be hoping to consolidate their fast-track emergence as a force in the African game when they take on Orlando Pirates in Soweto.

The return legs are in Cairo next Friday with the winners advancing to the two-legged final at the end of May and early June.

Egyptian giants Al Ahly are the dominant force in African football and have won 12 previous Champions League titles while the other three semifinalists have two triumphs between them — Pirates in 1995 and Sundowns in 2016.

