Gabon soccer star Aaron Boupendza dies after fall from building in China

Former FC Cincinnati forward Aaron Boupendza died after falling from the 11th floor of a building in China, the Gabonese Football Federation announced on Wednesday. He was 28.
Boupendza, a Gabon international who joined Zhejiang FC of the Chinese Super League earlier this year, played in parts of two seasons with FC Cincinnati.
“We are saddened to hear of the tragic passing of former FC Cincinnati forward Aaron Boupendza earlier today at his home in China,” the MLS club wrote in a statement on social media. “Our hearts go out to his family, friends, and teammates. He was a loved member of the FC Cincinnati family, and we offer our condolences to all who knew him. Rest in peace, Aaron.”
Boupendza was acquired by FC Cincinnati in June 2023 from Saudi Pro League side Al-Shabab FC.
He was suspended by FC Cincinnati for their regular-season finale in 2023 after his late return after international duty. MLS terminated his contract in August 2024.
Per the Cincinnati Enquirer, Boupendza also dealt with a reported blackmail attempt in January 2024 and sustained a broken jaw three months later after a fight with a professional boxer outside a downtown establishment.
Boupendza recorded two goals and one assist in 14 matches (five starts) in 2024.
He had five goals in 10 matches (six starts) in 2023, including the game-winning tally in FC Cincinnati's 3-2 win at Toronto FC on Sept. 30. That victory clinched the Supporters' Shield for FC Cincinnati.
Field Level Media
