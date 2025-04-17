Soccer

Just do your thing, the message Themba Zwane whispered in the ear of Jayden Adams

17 April 2025 - 16:40
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Jayden Adams ahead of Caf Champions League semifinal first leg against Al Ahly.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

He's only been at Mamelodi Sundowns for less than four months and already he is widely seen as the playmaker to replace inspirational captain Themba Zwane.

Since he arrived at Chloorkop in January, creative midfielder Jayden Adams has established himself as one of the key creative players for coach Miguel Cardoso.

After 17 matches in all competitions, Adams has three goals and two assists for the Brazilians and he is one of the players who has played regularly under Cardoso who rotated the team to manage player workloads.

It can be said he is playing largely because the irrepressible Zwane, who has started straining with the team, was out with a career ACL threatening injury he sustained with Bafana Bafana last year.

Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso and defender Grant Kekana on the Champions League semifinal, first leg clash against Al Ahly.

As he continues to endear himself to the Brazilians supporters, Adams says he can't wait to share the field with Zwane who he has copied his unusual ''Zombie dance' goal celebration.

"Mshishi plays a big role, he is coming back from injury and we miss him on the pitch," said Adams as Sundowns prepared to host Egyptian giants Al Ahly in Champions League semifinal first leg at Loftus on Saturday (3pm).

"I haven't played with him since I got here and I am looking forward to that."

Asked about the advice he has received Zwane, Adams said he told him to he himself.

"He said I must be myself, play with confidence and just do my thing."

Adams added it was not easy to break into the starting eleven of the star studded Sundowns.

"It was not easy for me to come here but I knew some of the players from the national team. All the players have encouraged me a lot and that gave me confidence.

"I am a ball player but it was not easy for me to fit into the team. Sometimes they say I am lazy but I just know how to find space and everyone has helped me a lot.

"Especially the coach who has made me a different player."

