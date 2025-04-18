Former Rochdale midfielder Joe Thompson has died aged 36 after a long battle with cancer, the English fifth-tier club said on Friday.
Rochdale said Thompson died peacefully at home with his family by his side. He was diagnosed with stage 4 lymphoma for a third time in April last year, five years after retiring from professional football.
Lymphoma, a form of blood cancer, had reached his lungs after he overcame the illness twice during his playing days. The Bath-born player began and ended his career at Rochdale, making three separate spells at the club.
“We first knew Joe primarily as a talented footballer but we would soon grow to adore his loving, infectious personality,” Rochdale said in a statement.
“He faced every battle head-on, both on and off the pitch. His journey and indomitable spirit have been an inspiration for everyone who has been touched by his story. Our thoughts are with Joe's family and friends at this incredibly sad time.”
Cancer claims ex-Man United youth academy player Joe Thompson at 36
Image: ManU
Nigerian federation, league, club found negligent for player's death: FIFPRO
Thompson came through Manchester United’s academy, having joined it at the age of nine, before playing for Rochdale, Tranmere Rovers and Carlisle United.
He was “a man who epitomised our club's values [with] a warm personality who had a deep connection with our club from a young age”, Manchester United said in a statement.
“He remembered his time at United’s academy as having provided a necessary structure and discipline to his life. It also allowed him to travel the world, make friends and grow in confidence. He would pay tribute to its impact throughout his life and spent his later years dedicated to helping others experience the same value.
“Joe’s wife Chantelle and two daughters are firmly in our thoughts at this immensely difficult time.”
Reuters
