Soccer

Kaizer Motaung pays tribute to Chiefs legend ‘Bull’ Lehoko

'Away from the pitch, Bull was as kind and generous as he was fearsome on it'

18 April 2025 - 11:00
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Kaizer Chiefs boss Kaizer Motaung has paid glowing tribute to club legend and former defender Simon 'Bull' Lehoko.
Kaizer Chiefs boss Kaizer Motaung has paid glowing tribute to club legend and former defender Simon ‘Bull’ Lehoko.
Image: Kaizer Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs supremo Kaizer Motaung has paid a glowing tribute to club legend and former defender Simon ‘Bull’ Lehoko, who died this week at the age of 74. 

Lehoko made his name as a tough-as-nails defender for the now defunct Vaal Professionals and later Chiefs. After retirement he worked as a coach at various levels of the game. 

“I am profoundly saddened to learn of the passing of a true Kaizer Chiefs legend and friend Simon ‘Bull’ Lehoko,” said Motaung in a statement released by the club. 

“I knew him for many years, having played against him when he was a youngster before we signed him for Amakhosi in 1978 and then sharing numerous memorable moments with him after he joined us.” 

Motaung remembered Lehoko as a tenacious defender who made a huge contribution to the club.

“On the field, his tenacity and strength earned him the nickname of ‘Bull’ which aptly described his hard but fair approach to defending, He was a towering presence who intimidated opponents with his uncompromising combination of physicality and composure on the ball.

“Bull was a mainstay of the Kaizer Chiefs back line throughout one of the most successful periods in our club’s history, not least of which was the 1981 ‘quadruple’ season in which he played a leading role. 

“Away from the pitch, Bull was as kind and generous as he was fearsome on it. He cared deeply about the community from whence he came and gave admirable service to the club where he originally made his name, Vaal Professionals, coaching them to a Bob Save Superbowl title in 1994. 

“The loss of a beloved club legend weighs heavy in the hearts of all who make up the Kaizer Chiefs family and our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family members and loved ones at this time of mourning. 

“Simon ‘Bull’ Lehoko’s contribution to the history of Kaizer Chiefs was immense and his legacy will be remembered and celebrated for all time.” 

