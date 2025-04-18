Soccer

Nigerian federation, league, club found negligent for player's death: FIFPRO

18 April 2025 - 11:24 By Reuters
Chineme Martins, who played for Nasarawa United, died in 2020 aged 23 when he collapsed during a match where the medical services were deemed insufficient. File photo.
Image: Esa Alexander

A Nigerian club, the league and the country's football federation (NFF) have been found negligent for the death of player Chineme Martins after he collapsed during a game in March 2020, players' union FIFPRO said on Thursday.

Martins, who played for Nasarawa United, died aged 23 when he collapsed during a match where the medical services were deemed insufficient.

According to FIFPRO, the National Industrial Court of Nigeria ruled the club “breached their duty of care” towards Martins and must compensate his family.

The court also said the league, the NFF and match commissioner had a duty of care to ensure the club complied with relevant regulations and they breached it.

FIFPRO added that an NFF report concluded that there was neither a medical doctor nor a physiotherapist at the game while there was “no functional ambulance at the stadium” when he collapsed.

“The court's ruling stated it was 'reprehensible' that Martins was allowed to play without complete medical tests,” FIFPRO said in a statement.

“An echocardiogram was never conducted on Martins at the start of each of his three seasons with the club — and without the provision of adequate medical facilities at the Lafia Township Stadium.”

FIFPRO said its lawyers had helped the player's family pursue the claim of negligence.

“I hope that the appropriate medical provisions are put in place for Nigeria's footballers going forward, so that no family has to endure the pain we have suffered,” Martins' brother Michael said.

Reuters has contacted the NFF and the Nigeria Premier League for comment.

