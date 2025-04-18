Sundowns captain Themba Zwane signs new contract
Mamelodi Sundowns talismanic midfielder and captain Themba Zwane has signed a contract extension to keep him at Chloorkop for another season.
Zwane’s future has been source of intense speculation in the past few months but the club revealed in a brief social media post on Friday afternoon he has put pen to paper on a new contract.
“Captain Themba Zwane has penned a contract extension, keeping him at the club beyond the 2024/25 season,” said the club.
Sundowns said he has signed until 2026 and the move will be welcomed by club's supporters because he is much loved and widely regarded as one best players to wear the famous Brazilian colours.
Zwane, who has recovered from a career threatening ACL injury he suffered during 1-1 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier draw between Bafana Bafana and Congo in Brazzaville, is yet to play this season.