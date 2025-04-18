Soccer

Sundowns captain Themba Zwane signs new contract

18 April 2025 - 18:43
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Mamelodi Sundowns captain Themba Zwane has signed a new contract.
STAYING: Mamelodi Sundowns captain Themba Zwane has signed a new contract.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Mamelodi Sundowns talismanic midfielder and captain Themba Zwane has signed a contract extension to keep him at Chloorkop for another season.

Zwane’s future has been source of intense speculation in the past few months but the club revealed in a brief social media post on Friday afternoon he has put pen to paper on a new contract. 

“Captain Themba Zwane has penned a contract extension, keeping him at the club beyond the 2024/25 season,” said the club. 

Sundowns said he has signed until 2026 and the move will be welcomed by club's supporters because he is much loved and widely regarded as one best players to wear the famous Brazilian colours. 

Zwane, who has recovered from a career threatening ACL injury he suffered during 1-1 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier draw between Bafana Bafana and Congo in Brazzaville, is yet to play this season. 

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | How Raymond Seopa's career ended with car crash

In the 62nd episode of the 'Arena Sports Show', Clauiee Grace Mpanza and Mahlatse Mphahlele are joined by former SuperSport United midfielder Raymond ...
Sport
1 day ago

'Let's see how good we can be,' says Riveiro as Pirates ready to face Pyramids

Pyramids FC of Egypt will give Orlando Pirates a far tougher and different challenge than any other team they have faced in their Caf Champions ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Sundowns, Pirates hit with hefty fines by Caf after crowd mayhem

Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates have been hit with hefty fines for mayhem that erupted during their respective recent Champions League ...
Sport
9 hours ago

I knew there was something special about these boys: Pirates legend Moloi on Riveiro’s team

‘Where else have you seen Pirates dominating teams and, having lost, Bucs supporters singing?’
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Egyptians take on South Africans in Champions League semifinals Soccer
  2. Why the PSL chose Durban for Nedbank Cup Soweto derby final Soccer
  3. 'Just do your thing', Themba Zwane whispered in the ear of Jayden Adams Soccer
  4. Gabon soccer star Aaron Boupendza dies after fall from building in China Soccer
  5. ‘I just tried to pick a fight,’ says Pretorius after Four-Day final heroics Cricket

Latest Videos

'I am still in shock', says Dnipro mass drone attack survivor | Reuters
France says Ukraine talks in Paris shows Europeans are at the table | REUTERS