Sundowns captain Themba Zwane signs new contract

Mamelodi Sundowns talismanic midfielder and captain Themba Zwane has signed a contract extension to keep him at Chloorkop for another season.

Zwane’s future has been source of intense speculation in the past few months but the club revealed in a brief social media post on Friday afternoon he has put pen to paper on a new contract.

“Captain Themba Zwane has penned a contract extension, keeping him at the club beyond the 2024/25 season,” said the club.