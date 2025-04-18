Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates have been hit with hefty fines for mayhem that erupted during their respective recent Champions League quarterfinal matches against Esperance and MC Alger.
Sundowns, Pirates hit with hefty fines by Caf after crowd mayhem
Image: Sydney Mahlangu
ARENA SPORTS SHOW | How Raymond Seopa's career ended with car crash
There was a fracas at the end of Pirates' 0-0 second leg draw with MC Alger where players and club officials were involved in scuffles that led to a pitch invasion by supporters at Orlando Stadium.
The Caf disciplinary board also found Pirates official Ezekiel Matebula guilty and imposed a ban of four matches, of which two are suspended for a probationary period of one year from the date of the decision.
Pirates goalkeeper Sipho Chaine and defender Nkosinathi Sibisi were also found guilty and suspended for one match for improper conduct but their suspensions are suspended for one year.
MC Alger were charged with violating articles 82 and 83 of the Caf disciplinary code as well as articles 32 and 35 of the Caf safety and security regulations.
The guilty verdict enforces the execution of the suspended disciplinary sanction pronounced by the disciplinary panel on 24 November 2024 and they will play their next two Caf club competitions matches behind closed doors.
MC Alger also received fines of:
