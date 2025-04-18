Soccer

Sundowns, Pirates hit with hefty fines by Caf after crowd mayhem

18 April 2025 - 09:53
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Players and officials of Orlando Pirates and MC Alger were involved in a scuffle during their Caf Champions League match at Orlando Stadium.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu

Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates have been hit with hefty fines for mayhem that erupted during their respective recent Champions League quarterfinal matches against Esperance and MC Alger. 

The Caf Disciplinary Board met on Wednesday to deliberate on various crowd control issues and Sundowns and Pirates were found guilty and ordered to pay fines of $100,000 (R1.9m) and $50,000 (R941,095) respectively.

There were ugly incidents of violence after Sundowns' 1-0 quarterfinal first-leg win over Esperance at Loftus Versfeld two weeks ago and Caf ordered the Brazilians to implement the safety and security measures for their upcoming matches. 

Esperance were found guilty and fined $150,000 (R2.8m) for misconduct and breaching articles 82 and 83 of the CAF Disciplinary Code for the inappropriate behaviour of its supporters. 

Pirates were also hit hard in the pocket with a fine of $50,000 for the improper conduct of their team and a an additional $20,000 (R376,438) for their failure to ensure adequate security. 

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | How Raymond Seopa's career ended with car crash

In the 62nd episode of the 'Arena Sports Show', Clauiee Grace Mpanza and Mahlatse Mphahlele are joined by former SuperSport United midfielder Raymond ...
Sport
20 hours ago

There was a fracas at the end of Pirates' 0-0 second leg draw with MC Alger where players and club officials were involved in scuffles that led to a pitch invasion by supporters at Orlando Stadium.

The Caf disciplinary board also found Pirates official Ezekiel Matebula guilty and imposed a ban of four matches, of which two are suspended for a probationary period of one year from the date of the decision. 

Pirates goalkeeper Sipho Chaine and defender Nkosinathi Sibisi were also found guilty and suspended for one match for improper conduct but their suspensions are suspended for one year. 

MC Alger were charged with violating articles 82 and 83 of the Caf disciplinary code as well as articles 32 and 35 of the Caf safety and security regulations. 

The guilty verdict enforces the execution of the suspended disciplinary sanction pronounced by the disciplinary panel on 24 November 2024 and they will play their next two Caf club competitions matches behind closed doors. 

MC Alger also received fines of:

  • $10,000 (R188,219) for the lighting of smoke bombs;
  • $20,000 for the use of laser pointers; and
  • $10,000 for the throwing of objects. 

 

