Pirates held by Pyramids in Champions League semifinal first leg at FNB Stadium
The dream of a historic all SA teams Caf Champions League final is on tenterhooks after Orlando Pirates were stopped in their tracks by a plucky Pyramids FC of Egypt in the first leg semifinal played at FNB Stadium on Saturday.
The Buccaneers followed in Mamelodi Sundowns footsteps as they were held to a 0-0 draw by this in-form Egyptian side which was unlucky to see two of their goals in either half ruled out by VAR.
Earlier on Saturday, Sundowns could also only muster a 0-0 draw against the defending champions, Al Ahly, which makes the final featuring these two Egyptian teams more possible.
Like any other semifinal of a Champions League, this match was a very tactical encounter, with both teams giving little away. The visitors didn't hold back and used every little chance they had to try to catch Jose Riveiro’s side on the break.
The Pyramids defence was also solid and only came under threat in the 15th minute when Patrick Maswanganyi saw his stinging shot narrowly missing the upright.
Moments later Tshegofatso Mabasa should have stretched his legs more to get onto the end of a tantalising cross from Deon Hotto on the left, where the Namibian left back and Mofokeng were always keen to penetrate the visitors.
The Pirates defence, which was marshalled by skipper Nkosinathi Sibisi, did well to bottle the dangerous DR Congo striker Fiston Mayele. Sibisi's teenage partner, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, continued to play like a seasoned centre back — a reason that led to Riveiro starting him ahead of the more experienced Thapelo Xoki.
Pirates were let off the hook a few seconds before the break when Mayele’s goal was ruled out for offside after Burundian referee Pacifique Ndayishimiye was urged to use VAR to check its legitimacy.
It looked like a genuine goal with the naked eye as Mayele coolly finished off after the ball ricocheted off Mbokazi’s head before putting it beyond Sipho Chaine's reach. Pirates survived because Mayele was in an offside position when the initial pass was directed at him.
Two minutes before the end, another Pyramids goal was ruled out by VAR as the ball had hit the hands of a scorer before crossing the line.
Pyramids coach Krunoslav Jurcic seems to have also gone against his word of promising open, attacking football with his decision to leave playmaker Ramadan Sobhi among the substitutes.
