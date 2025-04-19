“I have information that South Africa is putting a lot of effort in youth academies. It's normal that you have this moment with Sundowns, Pirates and Stellenbosch — all clubs who play very nice football.
“It's very similar to European football — a lot of young players who are very fast, which in modern football is very, very important. Maybe this is a secret of South African football.”
Jurcic added they'll not change their attacking game against Pirates because that is how they have been playing both home and away.
“We came here to enjoy our football. I've been preparing my players like this, and we have been enjoying all the moments of the Champions League. We can assure you at this moment that we came here to play open football.
“We won't change anything special for the match. Away or home, we'll continue to play how we've been playing all along this season.”
DRC striker Fiston Mayele, whose signature was much sought-after by Pirates' rivals Kaizer Chiefs before the start of the current season, has scored six goals in nine matches for Pyramids in the Champions League and will be one of the players Pirates' defence should keep their eyes on.
Pyramids won't change anything for semifinal clash against Pirates, says coach Krunoslav Jurcic
Former Croatian international Krunoslav Jurcic is enjoying his stint as a coach at Egyptian side Pyramids FC which he's taken to the semifinal stage of the Caf Champions League for the first time in their short history.
Pyramids, founded in 2008, are making their debut in the semifinals of Africa's most prestigious competition and victory over Orlando Pirates in two legs will book them a place in the final.
Making it to the final perhaps will win them more support in Egypt, where even the media have shunned them despite their achievements.
Jurcic revealed on Friday there was no media coverage of their 4-1 win over Moroccan giants AS FAR in the first leg of the quarterfinal, but he still hopes their amazing run in the tournament will change the minds of many people back in Egypt.
Pyramids finished with an impressive 14 goals in the group stages and their feat was matched only by their Cairo rivals and defending champions Al Ahly.
While they've been ruthless in Cairo, Jurcic's team have struggled for good results away from home and lost their second leg quarterfinal 2-0 against AS FAR and only progressed 4-3 on aggregate because of their outstanding victory at home.
Talking to the media at FNB Stadium on Friday where Pyramids will square off against Pirates on Saturday, Jurcic admitted that they've come to every Champions League game as underdogs and he expects nothing different in Saturday's match.
“We've enjoyed our run in this competition,” said Jurcic who has also taken Pyramids to the top of the table in the Egyptian League and has qualified for the final of the Egypt Cup where they'll have to beat Zamalek to defend it.
“I have a lot of information about Orlando [Pirates] having watched a couple of their matches. I expect a tough and very difficult match. But for us, what I want to repeat, we're in a very good moment and we have a very good team.
“I think that people who come to the stadium and those watching on television will enjoy this game.”
Jurcic joined Pyramids last year and joked that everyone is now noticing how special they are because “they have a special coach” in him.
“What do you think about this [him being special]? No, I have a very good group of players, very good atmosphere, young guys who want to make something of their careers. I joined this club a year and two months ago, and in this period we've been doing very well.
“We've had some problems because my club is without big tradition, we're one club without supporters. When we come to matches like these when we play in front of 20-, 30- or 40,000 people, my players need time to adapt.
“We've adapted very well when we play some big matches against Zamalek and Ahly and some great matches in the Champions League. Step by step I think we came to the position where we can be competitive in this biggest competition in Africa.”
Jurcic spoke highly of what he's seen of South African sides this season, with Mamelodi Sundowns and Pirates progressing to the semifinals of the Champions League and Stellenbosch FC in the semifinal of the CAF Confederation Cup.
