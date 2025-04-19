During this north versus south rivalry, Sundowns and Al Ahly have faced each other 16 times in all competitions and the Brazilians are unbeaten against the Egyptians in their last seven meetings.
This run of seven matches includes four wins and three draws since 2021.
Some of the notable wins for Sundowns in South Africa were in 2019 when coach Pitso Mosimane’s team turned the tables to record a resounding 5-0 win at Lucas Moripe Stadium during the quarterfinal stage.
On that memorable day for Sundowns supporters, goals were scored by Themba Zwane, Wayne Arendse, Ricardo Nascimento, Gaston Sirino and Phakamani Mahlambi.
Sundowns thrashed Al Ahly again in 2023 when they beat them 5-2 at Loftus during the group stages through goals by Marcelo Allende, Zwane, Teboho Mokoena and Peter Shalulile.
Al Ahly responded through Mohamed Sherif and Percy Tau.
Sundowns: Williams, Mudau, Lebusa, Kekana, Mokoena, Allende, Adams, Ribeiro, Matthews, Shalulile
Sundowns coach Cardoso drops under-pressure Suarez for crunch Al Ahly clash
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has dropped under-pressure defender Lucas Suarez for the crunch Champions League semifinal clash against Al Ahly at Loftus on Saturday.
Cardoso replaced Suarez, who has been in the spotlight for mistakes in recent matches, in the starting line-up for the first leg with Mosa Lebusa to partner Grant Kekana at central defence.
The first of four changes from the 2-1 Nedbank Cup semifinal defeat to Kaizer Chiefs last weekend was in defence with Aubrey Modiba replacing Divine Lunga at left back, and Khuliso Mudau keeping his place at right back and Ronwen Williams in goal.
In the midfield, Teboho Mokoena, Marcelo Allende and Lucas Ribeiro retained their places from the Amakhosi defeat and Bathusi Aubaas was replaced by Jayden Adams to provide the creative spark.
To challenge the Al Ahly defence, Cardoso went with Peter Shalulile while Tashreeq Matthews replaced Iqraam Rayners.
Sundowns, Pirates hit with hefty fines by Caf after crowd mayhem
