Liverpool edge closer to title and send Leicester down

Liverpool moved one win away from sealing the Premier League title as substitute Trent Alexander-Arnold secured a 1-0 victory at Leicester City, which condemned their hosts to relegation after just one season back in the top flight on Sunday.

Leicester, needing to beat the leaders to stave off the drop for a few more days, were holding their own but Alexander-Arnold fired home in the 76th minute after the ball came to him after a goalmouth scramble.

Liverpool could have wrapped up a record-equaling 20th English top-flight crown had Ipswich Town beaten Arsenal earlier, but it remains a formality and they could be confirmed as champions if Arsenal lose to Crystal Palace on Wednesday.

Failing that, a win at home to Tottenham Hotspur next weekend will be sufficient for Arne Slot's side.