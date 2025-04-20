Soccer

Liverpool edge closer to title and send Leicester down

20 April 2025 - 20:25 By Martyn Herman
Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrates scoring Liverpool's winner with Kostas Tsimikas and Luis Diaz in their Premier League match against Leicester City at King Power Stadium in Leicester on Sunday.
Image: Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

Liverpool moved one win away from sealing the Premier League title as substitute Trent Alexander-Arnold secured a 1-0 victory at Leicester City, which condemned their hosts to relegation after just one season back in the top flight on Sunday.

Leicester, needing to beat the leaders to stave off the drop for a few more days, were holding their own but Alexander-Arnold fired home in the 76th minute after the ball came to him after a goalmouth scramble.

Liverpool could have wrapped up a record-equaling 20th English top-flight crown had Ipswich Town beaten Arsenal earlier, but it remains a formality and they could be confirmed as champions if Arsenal lose to Crystal Palace on Wednesday.

Failing that, a win at home to Tottenham Hotspur next weekend will be sufficient for Arne Slot's side.

Liverpool have 79 points from 33 games with Arsenal on 66 from 33. Leicester, who have lost an English record nine home league games in a row without scoring, have 18 points and can no longer catch 17th-placed West Ham United.

It was by no means a clinical display by Liverpool who had 28 attempts at goal, but Alexander-Arnold put aside speculation about his future to clinch a 24th league win of the season.

“We are so close to winning the title now,” Alexander-Arnold, who had missed four games in all competitions because of injury, told Sky Sports.

Arsenal crush Ipswich to delay Liverpool’s title party

Man United’s misery continues against Wolves, Chelsea keep Champions League hopes alive beating Fulham.
Sport
7 hours ago

“I was excited to be back and happy to contribute with a goal. That's the one type of goal I've been missing.”

Alexander-Arnold, part of the Liverpool team to win the title under Juergen Klopp in 2020, confirmed his goal was the first in his career with his left foot.

Surprisingly Mohamed Salah failed to add to his 27 Premier League goals this season — the Egyptian seeing an early shot strike both posts and staying out and also hitting the woodwork seconds before Alexander-Arnold's winner.

Leicester, who showed plenty of spirit, also hit the post in the first half through Wilfred Ndidi's low shot and had a goal by Conor Coady ruled out in the second half with the score 0-0 after Patson Daka was ruled to have impeded keeper Alisson.

Reuters

