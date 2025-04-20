Man City’s clash against Aston Villa a ‘final’, says Guardiola

Pep Guardiola is looking forward to a ‘final’ against Aston Villa on Tuesday after his side earned three precious points in their bid for Champions League football next season with a hard-fought 2-0 win at Everton.

City came to life in the final quarter at Goodison Park on Saturday as late goals from Nico O’Reilly and Mateo Kovacic earned them a victory that lifted the side to fourth in the table ahead of a crucial game to come at home to seventh-placed Villa.

The top five teams in the table qualify for the Champions League next season.

“To win here at Goodison Park, with the moments that they [Everton] had, is good. Liverpool and Arsenal could not win here, so it was massively important,” Guardiola told reporters.