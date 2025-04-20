Stellies have a goal to come back from in Confed semi against Simba
Jean Charles Ahoua’s strike in first-half added time separated the teams at in Zanzibar City
Stellenbosch FC are 1-0 down in their Caf Confederation Cup semifinal tie against Simba FC after losing by that scoreline in the first leg away at Amaan Stadium in Zanzibar, Tanzania on Sunday.
Jean Charles Ahoua's strike two minutes into first-half added time separated the teams at the packed, 15,000 seat ground in Zanzibar City, on the small island just off the coast of East Africa, near Dar-es-Salaam.
The forward sent in a low, skidding free-kick that was not cleared by a Stellies defender and also not connected by a host of Simba players as it eluded everyone and went in under the arm of goalkeeper Oscarine Masuluke.
🏆 ℂ𝔸𝔽 ℂ𝕠𝕟𝕗𝕖𝕕𝕖𝕣𝕒𝕥𝕚𝕠𝕟 ℂ𝕦𝕡 🏆— SABC Sport (@SABC_Sport) April 20, 2025
⚽️ ⒼⓄⒶⓁ: The Reds are currently leading against Stellies!
𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐛𝐚 1⃣➖0⃣ 𝐒𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐛𝐨𝐬𝐜𝐡 𝐅𝐂
🚨 LIVE
📺 SABC 1
📱 https://t.co/26PdrPrnVE
🌐 https://t.co/hibb8lgo8P#SABCSportFootball #TotalEnergiesCAFCC pic.twitter.com/odSwaC8FKR
Steve Barker had said before the opening leg that Bafana Bafana reserve goalkeeper Sage Stephens had recovered from an injury and would be available in Zanzibar. However Stellies' No 1 apparently did not pull through and his place between the posts was taken by Masuluke.
Stellenbosch will aim to reel in and surpass the deficit in the second leg at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on April 27.
The Cape side, promoted to the Premiership in 2019, are taking part in their first foray into continental football.
They eliminated Egyptian defending champions Zamalek in the quarterfinals, drawing the first leg 0-0 at Athlone Stadium before heroically upsetting the odds with a 1-0 away win in Cairo.