Stellies have a goal to come back from in Confed semi against Simba

Stellenbosch FC are 1-0 down in their Caf Confederation Cup semifinal tie against Simba FC after losing by that scoreline in the first leg away at Amaan Stadium in Zanzibar, Tanzania on Sunday.

Jean Charles Ahoua's strike two minutes into first-half added time separated the teams at the packed, 15,000 seat ground in Zanzibar City, on the small island just off the coast of East Africa, near Dar-es-Salaam.

The forward sent in a low, skidding free-kick that was not cleared by a Stellies defender and also not connected by a host of Simba players as it eluded everyone and went in under the arm of goalkeeper Oscarine Masuluke.