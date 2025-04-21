Leicester boss Van Nistelrooy wants future sorted soon after relegation

Leicester City manager Ruud van Nistelrooy said his future at the club needs to be sorted out soon as they contemplate planning for life back in the second-tier Championship.

A 1-0 home defeat by runaway Premier League leaders Liverpool condemned 19th-placed Leicester to relegation on Sunday.

Former Manchester United striker Van Nistelrooy was appointed in late November after the club parted company with Steve Cooper but he has struggled to turn around their fortunes, winning just two of his 20 Premier League games in charge.

Sunday's defeat was their ninth home league loss in a row without scoring — an English league record.