Stellenbosch can beat Simba in Durban, says Barker

Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker is far from discouraged by Sunday’s 1-0 Caf Confederation Cup semifinal first leg defeat to Simba, asserting they can overturn the deficit in the second leg as the Tanzanians are “beatable”.
Jean Ahoua scored the only goal in stoppage time in the first half at Amaan Stadium in Zanzibar City to give Simba an advantage ahead of the second leg at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Sunday (3pm).
It is a slender advantage though. One Barker — who has schemed a run to the semifinals in the ambitious Cape club's first foray into continental football, including a major 1-0 aggregate upset of Zamalek, beating them by that scoreline in Cairo — believes is surmountable.
“We were the stronger team,” Barker said. “Obviously we were trying to get an away goal. [But] I am very confident that when we are home, we will overcome this deficit and we will be in the final.
“There’s no surety we will get to the final but based on what I’ve seen, Simba are beatable.”
In the home leg, Stellies will also hope to have No 1 goalkeeper Sage Stephens, fit after he missed the first leg because he failed a late fitness test. Stephens’ absence saw second-choice Oscarine Masuluke get a rare start and the 2017 Puskas Award nominee made a few great saves in Zanzibar.
Masuluke, though, also allowed Ahoua's low, skidding free kick, which eluded a host of Stellies and Simba players in the box, in under his arm.
The semifinals first leg could not take place at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Simba’s home-ground fortress, as the Dar es Salaam venue was under maintenance.
Zanzibar City is on the island of Zanzibar, an 80km ferry ride from Dar.
The second leg is being staged at Moses Mabhida Stadium because Cape Town Stadium is hosting a United Rugby Championship game between the Stormers and Italian side Benetton on Saturday.
Morocco’s RS Berkane look certainties for another Confed Cup final appearance after thrashing CS Constantine of Algeria 4-0 in their semifinal first leg on Sunday.
Berkane, who won a first Moroccan championship last month, have reached four Confed finals in the past six years, winning twice.
