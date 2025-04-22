Alexander-Arnold will be remembered fondly if he leaves Liverpool: Van Dijk

Trent Alexander-Arnold's future at Liverpool remains uncertain but he will be remembered fondly by fans if does leave the Premier League leaders at the end of the season, club captain Virgil van Dijk said on Monday.

Liverpool mainstays Van Dijk and Mohamed Salah have both signed contract extensions with the club in recent weeks but speculation has continued to grow that academy graduate Alexander-Arnold may go to Real Madrid.

The 26-year-old England international is still a vital cog in Liverpool's set-up and scored the winner in a 1-0 victory at Leicester City on Sunday, which put the Merseyside club just one win away from the Premier League title.