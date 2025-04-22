Angry Vardy slams relegated Leicester’s ‘miserable’ season

Jamie Vardy on Monday criticised himself and his fellow Leicester City players after their relegation from the Premier League, saying his own performance in the campaign had been an “embarrassment”.

A 1-0 home defeat by runaway Premier League leaders Liverpool condemned 19th-placed Leicester to relegation on Sunday, after just one season back in the top flight.

Leicester, who won the Premier League title against all odds in 2016, are in the midst of a dismal run, losing their past nine home league games in a row without scoring — an English record.

Former England international Vardy, Leicester's goalscoring hero in their 2016 title run and a Premier League Golden Boot winner in 2019-20, also failed to impress, scoring just seven league goals in 31 appearances this season.