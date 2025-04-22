Da Gama, who took over a team in last place and facing a grim relegation battle when he replaced Clinton Larsen in late December, said Magesi's hugely improved form and prospects were the result of hard work.
Da Gama lauds Magesi's dedication after fourth league win on the trot
Dikwena tša Meetse aim to continue climbing up the Premiership table against Sekhukhune
Magesi FC coach Owen Da Gama has praised his players' dedication and character after their hard-fought 2-1 Betway Premiership victory against TS Galaxy at Seshego Stadium in Polokwane on Sunday.
Strikes from John Mokone and Delano Abrahams helped Magesi register their fourth successive win and moved them closer to the top eight in 11th place. Kamogelo Sebelebele scored the only goal for Galaxy in the first half.
It was also Magesi's sixth straight win at their home venue as they looked to have turned Seshego Stadium into their fortress.
Da Gama, who took over a team in last place and facing a grim relegation battle when he replaced Clinton Larsen in late December, said Magesi's hugely improved form and prospects were the result of hard work.
“We've been working hard in the past three weeks and the luck pays off,” Da Gama said.
“The most important thing we've brought here is we might not have the best players or the most experienced ones, but we've got a team. They play as a team and that has helped us.
“We've got a good team on which we can improve, but we plan to play as a team, to cover for each other and to work for each other to support each other. It is about collective on the field and off the field.
“The players play as a collective and that's how you take a team that has been losing and make it win. You put them together as a unit and that helps because you might not have the individual brilliance.”
Dikwena tša Meetse are now two points away from eighth-placed Kaizer Chiefs. Da Gama insisted they are not thinking about their log position but focusing on their next match against Sekhukhune United at Seshego Stadium on May 3.
“We are looking at the next game, that's important for us. You will be sitting there with a calculator, making calculations. It doesn't work.
“You just have to focus on your game — our next one is against Sekhukhune here and that's what we are focusing on and we will take it from there.”
