“In the next week we will have some players back. We've been unlucky with the injuries but I think we have a good group.”
While Nabi is hoping to have some injured players back, a further setback is Gaston Sirino and Pule Mmodi will miss Chiefs' game against Marumo after they accumulated their fourth yellow cards against Chippa, automatically triggering a one-game suspension.
The duo will return to face arch-rivals Orlando Pirates in the league Soweto derby at sold-out FNB Stadium on May 3. That match precedes a second derby between the sides in the Nedbank Cup at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on May 10.
The forward trio of Wandile Dube, Mduduzi Shabalala and Tashreeq Morris, with Miguel, provided he returns, will have to tread carefully against Marumo or risk missing the derby, as they are on three yellow cards apiece.
SowetanLIVE
Kaizer Chiefs coach Nabi laments losing key players to injuries
In a further setback for Amakhosi, Gaston Sirino and Pule Mmodi are suspended for the Gallants clash
Image: Richard Huggard/Gallo Images
Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi has bemoaned missing several key players in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Chippa United at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.
Nabi is banking on the return of some of those players for Chiefs' next game against Marumo Gallants at FNB Stadium on Saturday (3pm).
Amakhosi's draw at Chippa further casts doubt on their chances of finishing in the top eight. Inconsistent Chiefs, who suffered a worst finish of 10th last season, have been rooted in eighth place for weeks.
Nabi was forced to field a new central defensive pairing of Edmilson Dove and Zitha Kwinika, who was playing just his second league game of the season, against the Chilli Boys.
Kwinika replaced Given Msimango, who according to Nabi has been carrying an injury for the past three months, so Chiefs “managed” him against Chippa. Defenders Reeve Frosler and Inácio Miguel are other players who have missed recent games due to injuries.
Rushwin Dortley, who started the season as one of the side's best centrebacks, is also sidelined by a long-term injury and might only return next season.
“I congratulate and thank the players such as Zitha, Dove and Njabulo Blom [who replaced Dillan Solomons at right-back at the start of the first half] in defence after we lost many defenders to injuries,” Nabi said.
Just one more win in North Africa needed for Pirates to collapse Pyramids
“In the next week we will have some players back. We've been unlucky with the injuries but I think we have a good group.”
While Nabi is hoping to have some injured players back, a further setback is Gaston Sirino and Pule Mmodi will miss Chiefs' game against Marumo after they accumulated their fourth yellow cards against Chippa, automatically triggering a one-game suspension.
The duo will return to face arch-rivals Orlando Pirates in the league Soweto derby at sold-out FNB Stadium on May 3. That match precedes a second derby between the sides in the Nedbank Cup at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on May 10.
The forward trio of Wandile Dube, Mduduzi Shabalala and Tashreeq Morris, with Miguel, provided he returns, will have to tread carefully against Marumo or risk missing the derby, as they are on three yellow cards apiece.
SowetanLIVE
READ MORE
Lyle Foster’s Burnley and Leeds both promoted back to Premier League
Cardoso admits Sundowns were blunt in attack in home leg draw against Ahly
Young Pirates showed they can handle pressure in draw against Pyramids: Riveiro
Stellenbosch can beat Simba in Durban, says Barker
Kaizer Chiefs held by resolute Chippa United in Gqeberha
Cardoso confident Sundowns will finish the job against Al Ahly in Cairo
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos