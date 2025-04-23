Caf will have no mercy on corrupt individuals in associations: Motsepe

Strong action will be taken against individuals found guilty of corruption in African football associations, Confederation of African Football (Caf) president Patrice Motsepe warned in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

Motsepe was responding directly to a question asked about the scandal and financially-plagued South African Football Association (Safa).

He said this on the sidelines of Caf renewing its partnership with Africa Global Logistics — the company in charge of dealing with all logistics in major Caf competitions including the men's and women's Africa Cup of Nations.

The question regarding what Caf is doing about individuals accused of corruption arose as the fraud case involving Safa president Danny Jordaan and his two co-accused — Safa CFO Gronie Hluyo and business-person Trevor Neethling — is ongoing in court.

During their recent court appearance on February 7, three charges of theft levelled against Jordaan and Hluyo were withdrawn by the National Prosecuting Authority. But Hluyo and Jordaan still face three charges of fraud and one more for conspiracy to commit fraud amounting to just over R1.1m.