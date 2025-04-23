Soccer

Durban City player Sinamandla Zondi dies after collapsing ahead of game

23 April 2025 - 07:10
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Durban City player Sinamandla Zondi has died.
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images

Motsepe Foundation Championship (MFC) side Durban City have confirmed their player Sinamandla Zondi has died. 

The club did not give details of how the player died but it was reported he collapsed ahead of their league match against Milford FC at Chatsworth Stadium on Tuesday night and was rushed to hospital. 

The game, important in the title and playoffs race for top-placed City and seventh-positioned Milford, was suspended at half time amid the distressing circumstances. Milford were leading 1-0.

Zondi apparently collapsed during the pre-match warm-up.

“It is with sadness we confirm the passing of Sinamandla Zondi, known as 'Sgora', a loved member of the Durban City family. Sinamandla was more than a talented footballer, he was a teammate, a friend, a brother, a son and an inspiration to all who knew him,” City said. 

“Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with his family, friends, teammates coaches  and everyone affected by this tragic loss.”

City, formerly Maritzburg United, who relocated to Durban ahead of the 2024-25 season,  lead the MFC table with 46 points, closely followed by Kruger United with 41. 

