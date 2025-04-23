“It is with sadness we confirm the passing of Sinamandla Zondi, known as 'Sgora', a loved member of the Durban City family. Sinamandla was more than a talented footballer, he was a teammate, a friend, a brother, a son and an inspiration to all who knew him,” City said.
“Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with his family, friends, teammates coaches and everyone affected by this tragic loss.”
City, formerly Maritzburg United, who relocated to Durban ahead of the 2024-25 season, lead the MFC table with 46 points, closely followed by Kruger United with 41.
Durban City player Sinamandla Zondi dies after collapsing ahead of game
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images
Motsepe Foundation Championship (MFC) side Durban City have confirmed their player Sinamandla Zondi has died.
The club did not give details of how the player died but it was reported he collapsed ahead of their league match against Milford FC at Chatsworth Stadium on Tuesday night and was rushed to hospital.
The game, important in the title and playoffs race for top-placed City and seventh-positioned Milford, was suspended at half time amid the distressing circumstances. Milford were leading 1-0.
Zondi apparently collapsed during the pre-match warm-up.
“It is with sadness we confirm the passing of Sinamandla Zondi, known as 'Sgora', a loved member of the Durban City family. Sinamandla was more than a talented footballer, he was a teammate, a friend, a brother, a son and an inspiration to all who knew him,” City said.
“Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with his family, friends, teammates coaches and everyone affected by this tragic loss.”
City, formerly Maritzburg United, who relocated to Durban ahead of the 2024-25 season, lead the MFC table with 46 points, closely followed by Kruger United with 41.
READ MORE:
Veteran vs upstart: Sundowns coach Cardoso has Zwane, Adams poser for Cairo clash
WATCH | Hlungwani, Ncobo’s verdicts on Pyramids’ VAR-disallowed goals against Pirates
Kaizer Chiefs coach Nabi laments losing key players to injuries
Da Gama lauds Magesi’s dedication after fourth league win on the trot
Cardoso admits Sundowns were blunt in attack in home leg draw against Ahly
Stellenbosch can beat Simba in Durban, says Barker
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos