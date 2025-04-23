Guardiola rues Man City’s ‘bad’ season even with Champions League in reach

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola scoffed at suggestions that his team could look back on this season as a special one if they clinch a Champions League berth.

City took a big step towards securing European qualification with their 2-1 Premier League win over Aston Villa on Tuesday thanks to Matheus Nunes's 94th-minute strike.

Guardiola's men climbed two spots to third in the league table, still 18 points behind leaders Liverpool and so will finish well short of their early-season goal of capturing a historic fifth consecutive league title.

“This season has been bad,” Guardiola said. “It doesn't matter whether we reach the [FA Cup] final, or qualification for the Champions League.

“The reality is what determines if, what makes you feel the season is good is the Premier League, not the Champions League, not FA Cups. It's that consistency in the Premier League.