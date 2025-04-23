Amid speculation linking him with the coaching vacancy at Orlando Pirates, Pitso Mosimane has not ruled out the possibility of returning to the Betway Premiership, but has emphasised he’s “too busy”, contrary to suggestions he’s unemployed.
Mosimane admitted he has seen his name mentioned as a possible replacement for José Riveiro, who will not renew his three-year contract with Pirates that ends in June. The former Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly coach said he has not spoken to anyone regarding taking over at the Buccaneers.
“I’ve seen it [speculation], but nobody has spoken to me. We will see,” Mosimane said.
Asked if he would consider a return to the Premier Soccer League after a five-year absence, which saw him trek to Egypt’s Ahly and stints in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Iran, Mosimane said: “Why not? It must be for the right project. It must be at the right time.”
WATCH | Pitso Mosimane speaks about links to Pirates post
Former Mamelodi Sundowns coach has not ruled out the possibility of returning to the Betway Premiership
Image: Lefty Shivambu
Amid speculation linking him with the coaching vacancy at Orlando Pirates, Pitso Mosimane has not ruled out the possibility of returning to the Betway Premiership, but has emphasised he’s “too busy”, contrary to suggestions he’s unemployed.
Mosimane admitted he has seen his name mentioned as a possible replacement for José Riveiro, who will not renew his three-year contract with Pirates that ends in June. The former Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly coach said he has not spoken to anyone regarding taking over at the Buccaneers.
“I’ve seen it [speculation], but nobody has spoken to me. We will see,” Mosimane said.
Asked if he would consider a return to the Premier Soccer League after a five-year absence, which saw him trek to Egypt’s Ahly and stints in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Iran, Mosimane said: “Why not? It must be for the right project. It must be at the right time.”
It is the same line Mosimane used when linked with the Kaizer Chiefs job two years ago and before this season, reasoning his ambitions and those of potential employers should be aligned before he can consider taking over any role.
The ex-Bafana Bafana coach spoke to Sowetan after unveiling Curro Wilgeheuwel as the latest school to enlist his Pitso Mosimane Soccer Schools (PMSS) project at the weekend.
He shot down suggestions he was readily available after he abandoned his latest club, Iran’s Esteghlal, in January due to a payment dispute.
“I’m back home, yes, but I’m busy with my schools project. Let me focus on it. I’m not seeing any vacancy because I’m on the pitch every day working with kids.
Mosimane leaves Iranian club Esteghlal over ‘unpaid salaries’
“At the moment, this [PMSS] badge matters more than any other. I’m working with the coaches to ensure they do age-appropriate training. I do corrections as well.
“Let me build a legacy because once I stop coaching, people won’t remember the trophies I won. Let us get the coaches working.
“None of the coaches working for us came through the back door. It’s been hectic because I’ve worked every day, but I couldn’t have asked for more. I’m blessed.”
Mosimane is confident his payment dispute with Esteghlal will be settled.
“We declared a dispute but my office is handling that. We came back because we hadn’t been paid but the matter was taken to appropriate bodies,” said the three-time CAF Champions League winner.
“When we work we have to be compensated. It will be sorted out. I’m certain it has been. No worries.”
SowetanLIVE
READ MORE
Durban City player Sinamandla Zondi dies after collapsing ahead of game
Veteran vs upstart: Sundowns coach Cardoso has Zwane, Adams poser for Cairo clash
WATCH | Hlungwani, Ncobo’s verdicts on Pyramids’ VAR-disallowed goals against Pirates
Just one more win in North Africa needed for Pirates to collapse Pyramids
Cardoso admits Sundowns were blunt in attack in home leg draw against Ahly
Kaizer Chiefs coach Nabi laments losing key players to injuries
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos