Mark Mayambela: ‘I wanted to play for Kaizer Chiefs because of Scara Ngobese’

It comes as no surprise that Mark Mayambela idolised the late Kaizer Chief midfield star Emmanuel "Scara" Ngobese.

To put it bluntly, they were cut from the same cloth as stylish midfielders with a penchant for silky skills and sometimes showboating that divides South African football supporters.

They thrilled fans by showcasing their outrageous skills on the ball and Mayambela says he wanted to play for Chiefs to follow in the footsteps of Ngobese.

After making his name at Bloemfontein Cetlic, in a nomadic career that spanned more than 15 years and seven professional clubs, most notably Mayambela instead turned out for Chiefs' arch-rivals, Orlando Pirates.