Mark Mayambela: ‘I wanted to play for Kaizer Chiefs because of Scara Ngobese’
It comes as no surprise that Mark Mayambela idolised the late Kaizer Chief midfield star Emmanuel "Scara" Ngobese.
To put it bluntly, they were cut from the same cloth as stylish midfielders with a penchant for silky skills and sometimes showboating that divides South African football supporters.
They thrilled fans by showcasing their outrageous skills on the ball and Mayambela says he wanted to play for Chiefs to follow in the footsteps of Ngobese.
After making his name at Bloemfontein Cetlic, in a nomadic career that spanned more than 15 years and seven professional clubs, most notably Mayambela instead turned out for Chiefs' arch-rivals, Orlando Pirates.
“I would have loved to play for Chiefs because I was a supporter. Scara played for Chiefs and I also wanted to play for Chiefs and I almost went to Naturena,” said Mayambela, who is now coaching in the junior structures of Cape Town City.
“I was chatting about it with [former Amakhosi] coach Muhsin Ertugral the other day and he was saying, 'There was this other season where I wanted you at Chiefs but it didn’t happen'.”
Mayambela said he enjoyed playing professional football with and against some of the best players.
“I had a lovely time in football, I met some incredible people, I played with some incredible players. Some of those players I don’t think we are going to see them soon in terms of talent.
“Players like Andile Jali, who bossed the midfield with confidence and his chest high - you don’t see these players anymore. These days they just kick the ball away and they don’t want pressure.
“Jali would walk into the midfield with the ball and no one would come close to him. He was like a lion walking on the park.
"There were players like Teko Modise with control and first touch, playing with joy and swag.
“Players like Katlego Mashego, who would finish with the left or right foot, beautiful players. Players like Robyn Johannes and the late Senzo Meyiwa.”
Mayambela’s career was colourful on and off the field and and he has no regrets.
“You can say maybe I could have done this or that better; for sure maybe there are things that I could have done better. I didn’t do those things better because God wanted this path for me.
“I am really grateful to football and I owe everything to it for what it has done for me and what it is doing for my brother, but to be honest I have no regrets.”